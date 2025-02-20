Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea shares luxurious glimpse into getaway with son Michael and his girlfriend Sunni
Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg and Sunni Gaines attend "The Union" premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

The Ted actor and his model wife share four kids

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Mark Wahlberg has quite the jet set family.

Though the family has been based in Las Vegas for a few years since leaving Los Angeles, right now, they are enjoying quite the luxurious trip to France.

The Ted actor and his wife Rhea Durham have been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

This week, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo featuring her eldest son Michael, and his girlfriend Sunni Gaines.

The three appear in the snap posing at what appears to be a landing area for private planes. The Florida-born model is wearing a casual sweatshirt and sweatpants with a gray, alligator skin Hermès Birkin, while her son is in a similar cozy outfit, and his girlfriend is wearing a long fur coat paired with a Dior bag in their classic denim monogram.

On her caption, the doting mom simply left the emojis for a French flag and red heart, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

Photo shared by Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham on Instagram featuring their son Michael and his girlfriend Sunni Gaines© Instagram
The Wahlbergs are headed to France

"Beautiful family! Love following you guys! So real and down to earth, all celebrities should be like you and your family!" one suggested, as others followed suit with: "Safe travels & have fun," and: "Awe beautiful picture," as well as: "Beautiful pic of you and your boy."

Rhea and Mark have been living in Las Vegas since about 2022 or 2023, and have gushed about the decision.

Photo shared by Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham on Instagram of the two© Instagram
Rhea and Mark are based in Las Vegas

Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg and Sunni Gaines attend "The Union" premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
The family last year

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

mark wahlberg daughter grace with winning medal© Instagram
With their youngest daughter Grace

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another." According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million. Situated in a private community called The Summit Club, the home is a two-story, 7,327-square foot townhouse. He initially purchased it in August 2022 for $14.5 million. The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."

