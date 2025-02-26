Mark Wahlberg's teen daughter Grace is reaching mom's model height in new photos

Mark Wahlberg's daughter is growing up to look just like her model mom.

The family is currently enjoying a vacation in Paris, and Rhea Durham has been sharing occasional glimpses into it.

The Florida-born model and the Ted actor have been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

As the family continues to enjoy their vacation, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from their visit to the Louvre.

She started off with one of the iconic I.M. Pei glass pyramid that welcomes you into the 1793 building, followed by others of several French Romantic paintings.

The doting mom then shared a sweet photo featuring Grace, her youngest, posing next to her, plus another of her son Michael with his girlfriend Sunni Gaines, who also tagged along for the special trip.

More photos of paintings followed, including of course one of the Mona Lisa, and finally one of Rhea and Mark posing in front of Paolo Veronese's The Wedding at Cana, which depicts the biblical moment that Jesus turned water into red wine.

Rhea made her caption a handful of emojis, including a crown and a paint palette, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Looks like it was a blast!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful family, great photos," and: "Those are some amazing pictures. I love the picture of you and Grace," as well as: "Great pics. Enjoy your trip!"

Rhea and Mark have been living in Las Vegas since about 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."