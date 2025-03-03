Zoe Saldana apologizes to those 'offended' by Emilia Perez after Oscars win

Zoe Saldana has apologized to "any Mexicans" who were offended by the film Emilia Perez. Backstage after her win, Zoe was asked about "the heart of the movie, Mexico," and as she opened her answer she said: "I am very sorry you and so many Mexicans felt offended. We came from a place of love and I stand by that."I don't share that opinion, the heart was not Mexico," she continued.

"We were not making a film about a country, it was about four women – they could have been Russian, from Detroit, Israel, Gaza – these women are still universal and are struggling every day and struggling to survive systems oppression and I will stand by that."

"But I am always willing to sit down with brothers and sisters and have a conversation about how Emilia could have been done better."The film follows a former drug cartel leader who transitions into a woman and escapes her life of crime.

But when she returns to Mexico, she launches a foundation to help families find their missing loved ones, seemingly believing her decision to now help will absolve her of past crimes.

Among the many criticisms of the film are the complaints of the way it portrays cartels and Mexican women.Mexican screenwriter Héctor Guillén wrote on X in response: "Almost 500K dead and France decides to do a musical."

Jacques Audiard directed the film and he was asked backstage why he had not spoken about anti-trans messaging and rhetoric, and he said: "Since I didn't win best film or director I had no opportunity to speak, but if I had that opportunity I would have spoken up."Jacques won Best Original Song along with Clement Ducol and Camille for "El Mar".

Zoe won her first Oscar for her role in the controversial Netflix film, and she began her speech by thanking her mom as her voice cracked."My mom is here. My whole family is here. I am floored by this honor," she said.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita. And talking about powerful women: My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward," she continued.

She then honored her husband, quipping :"And to my husband with that beautiful hair, the biggest honor in my life is being your partner. You hung the moon in our beautiful, perfect sons, Cy, Bowie, and Zen, they fill our skies every night with stars."Zoe and Marco, 45, have been married since 2013 and share three sons: twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and youngest Zen, eight.