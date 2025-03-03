Oscars 2025: the most dramatic, funniest, and must-see moments you might have missed

Karla's Oscars dreams were dashed after a huge backlash regarding unearthed tweets where she had used racial slurs, but the actress still attended the awards ceremony, where she had been nominated for Best Actress.

The host, Conan O'Brien, quipped about her, joking: "Little fact for you, Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascón's publicist," adding that if Karla decided to post about the evening, to say that his name was "Jimmy Kimmel." Karla smiled demurely at the gentle ribbing and appeared to put her hands together and say thank you when the crowd cheered at her attendance.