Oscars 2025: the most dramatic, funniest, and must-see moments you might have missed

The Academy Awards are over for another year—but what a night it was! With dazzling performances, hilarious quips, excellent speeches, and a couple of hip-flask moments from Hollywood's best and brightest, it was certainly an evening to remember. But what were some of the highlights? Here are the top moments from the show…
Ariana's proud mom vibe
Not only are we obsessed with Dorothy's red slipper that appears to be sticking out of Ariana Grande's ruby-red ball gown for her performance with Cynthia Erivo, but we also love how the Thank U, Next star looked on with pride while her Wicked co-star had her shining moment with the hit tune Defying Gravity. While Cynthia was, of course, pitch-perfect, Ariana's look of pure pride had us all misty-eyed for this beautiful friendship.
Karla Sofia Gascón reacting to Conan's jokes
Karla's Oscars dreams were dashed after a huge backlash regarding unearthed tweets where she had used racial slurs, but the actress still attended the awards ceremony, where she had been nominated for Best Actress.
The host, Conan O'Brien, quipped about her, joking: "Little fact for you, Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascón's publicist," adding that if Karla decided to post about the evening, to say that his name was "Jimmy Kimmel." Karla smiled demurely at the gentle ribbing and appeared to put her hands together and say thank you when the crowd cheered at her attendance.
Adrien Brody and Halle Berry's snog
In response to Adrien's impromptu kiss with Halle 22 years ago, the actress returned the favor on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. Quickly apologizing to his partner, joking, "I'm sorry, Georgina, but I've gotta do it," Halle kissed Adrien right back. The pair laughed, with Halle adding, "He’s nominated this year. He deserved that." It must have been a good luck kiss, as he went on to win!
Adrien Brody's chewing gum win
What an evening it was for Georgina Chapman, who also had to catch Adrien's chewing gum, which he attempted to throw to her before accepting his Best Actor statuette—live on camera. She missed the gum toss, but the audience loved it all the same. We hope Adrien is able to apologize to the theater's janitor, who is going to need to unearth that gum from the carpet, though!
Conan O'Brien's risqué Drake joke
Referencing the Super Bowl halftime show drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Conan joked: "Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile." The quip received plenty of laughter and applause from the audience—and Conan confirmed that he made sure he lawyered up before the ceremony. Smart!
You may also like
Colman Domingo takes a boozy dance break
During a commercial break, Best Actor nominee Colman hopped on stage and led an impromptu dance break with the audience while enjoying a sip or two of his drink. Win or lose, he's such an entertainer, ladies and gentlemen!
Sandworm in the band
Did you think Dune: Part Two didn't receive enough attention this year? Think again! The sandworm from the movie was present at the Academy Awards and was sitting with the band playing the harp. Well, if that's the only way they could celebrate 2024's biggest movie on Sunday night, we're here for it!
Adam Sandler's unusual attire
Adam rocked up to the 2025 Oscars dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, basketball shorts, and a hoodie, and honestly, we couldn't love him more. When he was quizzed about his outfit choice by Conan, he shouted: "Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!"
He added, "You know what, Conan? I like my appearance because I'm a decent person. What I wear or don't wear doesn't matter to me. Did you feel the need to make fun of me in front of my peers because I was wearing cute gym shorts and a fluffy sweatshirt?" Spotting Timothée Chalamet in the crowd, he then referenced Nikki Glaser's Golden Globes joke, shouting: "Chalamet!"
Andrew Garfield's emotional thank you to Goldie Hawn
Andrew had the room in tears while presenting an award with Goldie Hawn when he thanked her for the joy that she brought his late mother during her life. He said: "There's someone who gave my mother, during her life, the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn. I can feel her smiling at us at this moment."
Kieran Culkin is promised more children
During his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, Kieran revealed that his wife, Jazz Charton, had promised him four children if he ever won an Oscar. Calling her out in the audience, he joked: "You remember that, honey, you do? I have just this to say to you, Jazz. Love of my life. Ye of little faith. No pressure! I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on these kids."