Zoe Saldana's public message to husband gets fans saying the same thing

Zoe Saldana is having a moment, and she’s making sure to share it with the ones she loves most. The Emilia Pérez star took home the British Academy Film Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 78th annual BAFTAs, delivering a speech that was equal parts emotional and heartfelt—especially when it came to her husband, Marco Perego.

Taking the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 16, Zoe was radiant as she accepted the honor for her role in the critically acclaimed musical-thriller.

The 46-year-old actress, known for her powerhouse performances in everything from Avatar to Guardians of the Galaxy, held back tears as she reflected on what the moment meant to her.

Zoe Saldana Tears Up As She Wins Best Supporting Actress

"I was told not to cry by my children, so I'm going to try," she began, smiling. "This is so validating and a true honor." She then praised director Jacques Audiard for guiding the film, which follows her character, a lawyer assisting a powerful Mexican drug lord in transitioning into a woman. "This was a creative challenge of a lifetime. How do you begin to even approach a film that defies categorization? You start by taking the lead with Jacques Audiard, so thank you very much."

She went on to thank the cast and crew who "poured their hearts" into the production, before turning her attention to the people who have shaped her journey in life. "I want to thank my mom for being such a selfless person. Thanks to you, I'm able to do anything I want."

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego-Saldana on the red carpet

Then, with a playful grin, she turned her speech into a viral moment by addressing her husband. "My husband, you are God's favorite and I hate it—but you are so beautiful!"

The sweet declaration quickly had fans buzzing, with social media users flooding comment sections to say how much they adored Zoe and Marco’s love story. "They are absolute goals," one fan wrote, while another joked, "Zoe calling out Marco for being ‘God’s favorite’ is the most relatable wife comment ever."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Zoe and Marco are couple goals

Zoe and Marco, 45, have been married since 2013 and share three sons: twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and youngest Zen, 8.

Their relationship has always been a source of admiration among fans, with Marco famously taking Zoe’s last name after their wedding—something she has spoken about with pride. "He took my name, and I took his," she previously shared. "We’re equals."

© The Academy via Getty Images Zoe gave her Marco a lovely tribute

Her BAFTA win marks yet another milestone in an already extraordinary awards season. The actress has swept through the circuit, taking home both a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for her performance in Emilia Pérez. The film, which earned 11 BAFTA nominations in total, has been hailed as a groundbreaking project, particularly with the inclusion of Zoe’s co-star, Karla Sofía Gascón, who made history as the first openly transgender acting nominee at multiple major awards.