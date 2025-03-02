Whoopi Goldberg and rarely seen daughter make red carpet appearance at the 2025 Oscars

Whoopi Goldberg was joined by an unexpected date on the star-studded red carpet during the 97th Academy Awards. The View host looked sensational alongside her rarely seen daughter, Alex Martin, as the pair coordinated in chic ensembles.

The 69-year-old oozed glamor in a floor-length midnight-blue gown that featured a structured silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The iridescent garment was crafted from metallic fabric and boasted a cinched waist with a voluminous skirt.

© Getty Images Alex Martin Dean and Whoopi Goldberg attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre

Whoopi styled her dark locks into stylish braids while her makeup was left natural with a glowing complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush and dark berry lip. The star sported a pair of round framed spectacles while adding glitz to her look through diamond-encrusted stud earrings and a silver beaded necklace.

Whoopi is set to present an award during the ceremony.

© Getty Images The mother-and-daughter duo made a rare red carpet appearance

Meanwhile, the actress's daughter was the spitting image of her mother in a black leather gown that featured an asymmetrical neckline and a mini train for an added touch of drama. The sultry look boasted lace-up detailing along the entire side of the dress with a thigh-high slit. Alex accessorized her look with a sparkly black bag accented with a circular handle top that was embellished with silver diamonds.

The 51-year-old slicked back her raven locks into a high ponytail while her makeup oozed soft glam with a smokey dark eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude-staned lip. Alex completed her daring look with a pair of chandelier earrings and a stylish bangle bracelet.

The Sister Act star welcomed her only child with her first husband, Alvin Martin, in May 1973. The couple divorced in 1979 but share a close relationship with their daughter.

© Getty Images Whoopi looked sensational in a metallic gown

Alex now has three of her own children – two daughters, Amara and Jerzey, and son Mason – who she shares with her husband, Bernard Dean.

© Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg during the 63rd Academy Awards in 1991

Whoopi is no stranger to the Oscars having won the award for Best Supporting Actress in 1991 for her role in Ghost. For the milestone occasion, the star opted for timeless elegance in a black sequin gown by designer Nolan Miller. The long-sleeved garment featured voluminous shoulders and a straight neckline. Whoopi accessorized her iconic look with a pearl necklace and matching pear-drop earrings.

During her acceptance speech, Whoopi said: "Ever since I was a little kid I wanted this … My brother’s sittin’ there, he says, ‘Thank God we don’t have to listen to any more. You can do it now'. My mom’s home, everybody’s watching."