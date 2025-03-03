Everything we know about Gene Hackman's death as Oscars 2025 pays tribute

Morgan Freeman made a touching tribute to Gene Hackman during his Oscar memoriam speech at the 97th Academy Awards.

"Our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend...Gene Hackman," he tenderly began. "He received two Oscars. But more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.

"Gene always said I don't think about legacy, I hope people just remember me as someone who tried to do good work. And Gene...you will be remembered for that. And so much more," he concluded, leading into the greater In Memoriam segment.

What do we know about Gene and Betsy Arakawa's deaths?

The legendary actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home in New Mexico on Wednesday last week. The discovery was labeled as "suspicious" by investigating authorities, with the bodies found in separate rooms. The couple's German was also found dead alongside the stars in a closet.

© Getty Images Morgan paid tribute to the late two-time Oscar winner at the 97th Academy Awards

The circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths currently remain unknown, with officials ruling out foul play after an autopsy concluded that there was no external trauma to either Gene or Betsy.

When did he die?

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that February 17 was likely the day that Gene passed away as it was the last recorded date on his pacemaker.

© WireImage The actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home last week

"I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life," said Adan.

The affidavit read: "Circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation."

What were the circumstances in which they were found?

The bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon by a security officer who was called by the couple's maintenance worker. The employee became suspicious after the pair failed to answer the door.

© Getty Images The circumstances surrounding their deaths still remains unclear

According to the affidavit, the couple's front door was found ajar but Santa Fe County deputies "did not observe any signs of forced entry into the home".

Betsy's body was found on the floor of the bathroom with a space heater placed near her head while an open prescription bottle was on the counter with pills "scattered" everywhere.

Deputies said: "The heater could have fallen in the event the female abruptly fell to the ground."

Meanwhile, the Superman actor's body was discovered in the mudroom with both bodies showing "obvious signs of death".

© Sygma via Getty Images Gene Hackman with his three kids

What has Gene's family said?

Gene's family released a brief statement following the devastating news: "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."