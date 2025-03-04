Toxic Town: Claudia Jessie's famous boyfriend who she met on Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie is an international star, thanks to her hugely popular role in Bridgerton. The actress – who currently lends her talents to Toxic Town – may be a household name, but in between shoots, she prefers to keep things low-key.

While she also owns a houseboat in London, Claudia, 35, primarily resides with her casting director beau in Birmingham. Speaking with The Observer in 2024, the TV favourite revealed that she and Cole Edwards are based in a flat in the city's Jewellery Quarter. Together, they share a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

© Jamie McCarthy Claudia Jessie is dating Bridgerton casting associate Cole Edwards

Claudia, who was raised in the suburb of Moseley, explained that it was important to live close to her mother, Dawn. Asked about her life with Cole in Birmingham, she said: "No one's pretending to be someone cooler than they actually are. Everyone is just themselves. And my mum's here. I'd be anywhere she is."

Notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, Claudia has shared few details about her relationship with Cole, although she did clarify that they met at her Bridgerton audition. During a 2022 interview with Glamour, the 35-year-old said: "Gosh, when was that? It was April 2019. I think it was the best audition I've ever had in my life.

© Getty The actress lives with her boyfriend in Birmingham

"That's a lot to do with [casting associate] Cole Edwards, who I had auditioned with. It was so much fun, and I felt really comfortable. And then that was it. I've always got a rule that after auditions, I delete everything from my brain, delete everything from my inbox, and I just put it out there and it's got nothing to do with me anymore. I don't want to think about it. I remember a while later getting a call saying I got offered the role of Eloise Bridgerton, so it was very smooth, very simple."

While chatting with The Observer, Jessie later quipped: "I got a job and a fella on the same day. It was a great day for me, wasn't it?"

WATCH: Claudia Jessie stars in Toxic Town

In the years since Jessie shot to fame in Bridgerton, Cole has kept a low profile and is yet to walk the red carpet with his partner. They have been spotted in London, however.

Back in October 2022, Claudia and Cole were photographed walking their adorable grey staffie in Notting Hill. Putting on a stylish display, Claudia teamed a pair of indigo blue jeans with Chelsea boots, a striped T-shirt and an oversized coat. Sweeping her brunette locks into a low ponytail, she accessorised with tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, Cole was seen working in a navy zip-up jumper, dark jeans and grey trainers.

© Netflix Claudia met Cole at her 2019 audition for the role of Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia may have met her boyfriend on Bridgerton, but it's not the last project they collaborated on. More recently, the pair teamed up on a short film called Booty, in which Claudia stars alongside Lorraine Ashbourne and Brian Vernel.