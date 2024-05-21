Bridgerton's 'Eloise' Claudia Jessie has been wearing the same Stella McCartney suit on repeat

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Well, if we were the lucky owners of a divine Stella McCartney suit, we’d most definitely want to wear it more than once, so hats off to Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie for donning hers for two public appearances (so far.)

Claudia plays Eloise Bridgerton on the Netflix smash hit, the Regency romance that follows eight siblings on the search for love. Part one of its third series dropped on May 15, with the second part to follow on June 13.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Claudia Jessie as Eloise in Bridgerton

The gorgeous suit got its first outing for the Bridgerton World Premiere in New York on May 13th, where she teamed it with absolutely killer green satin platforms and her hair in soft waves.

"I care a lot about being as sustainable as you can, so you will see me in this suit a fair amount," she told InStyle on the red carpet. "So I hope you like it because you’re going to see it again." Claudia, we wholeheartedly approve.

© Jamie McCarthy Claudia sported the suit teamed with green platforms for the Bridgerton World Premiere in New York.

Three days later, the suit got a second run for an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This time around, she sported a messy bun, popped a white t-shirt underneath it and added big gold jewellery. She’s obviously a fun of a chunky old shoe (as are we) and paired the suit with black platform boots.

In re-wearing red carpet outfits, Claudia is following in the footsteps of the great Cate Blanchett and Jane Fonda who often repeat their show-stopping pieces on the red carpet and mix up the styling to breathe fresh air into looks we’ve seen before.

© Stella McCartney Stella McCartney blue and white pinstripe suit

The suit itself is by Stella McCartney, a designer renowned for her sustainability stance and is made from recycled viscose. Its boxy silhouette and shoulder pads give a gorgeous slouchy shape in fresh, crisp blue and white pinstripes. We look forward to its next outing...