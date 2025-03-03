Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are a trio with Orlando Bloom on star-studded night out — see the photos

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr are the co-parenting trio that dreams are made of!

On Sunday night, the three were in attendance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after party, and the women posed for several photos together.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was married to the Australian model from 2010 to 2013, and they share son Flynn, 13. Then in 2019, he got engaged to the "California Gurls" singer, with whom he shares daughter Daisy Dove, who is four.

For the star-studded night out, Katy opted for a silver, strapless crocodile embossed gown by Miss Sohee couture, and she had her signature black hair styled into a coif with microbangs.

Meanwhile Miranda wore a beaded, red strapless gown by Jean Pierre Khourry. She was in attendance with her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, who she married in 2017 and with whom she shares sons Hart, seven, Myles, five, and Pierre, who was born in February of last year.

And though the men only posed for pictures with their respective partners, Katy and Miranda were seen posing together for photos once inside, as well as with Katie Couric, Rita Ora, and Molly Simms, plus Katy and Orlando were also seen chatting with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Also in attendance were stars such as Miley Cyrus, Mikey Madison, Paige DeSorbo, Charlotte Lawrence, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chelsea Handler, and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

Katy and Miranda have long been supportive of each other, and have spoken candidly about the joys of getting to co-parent with each other.

Miranda opened up to Vogue Australia in 2022 about her relationship with both Orlando and Katy, and how happy she is about all of them getting along.

"Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," she stated.

Detailing her thought process when she and Orlando made the difficult decision to go their separate ways, the wellness mogul candidly said: "From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.'"

To this day, she affirms: "That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority."