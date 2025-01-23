Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage: From time apart to a stint in rehab

Nicole and Keith lead hectic lives as some of the most talented people in their industries. While Keith travels on long tours for much of the year, Nicole is often away filming or on press tours for her latest releases.

The couple always ensures that one of them is around to parent Sunday and Faith; Keith is also gearing up for a Vegas residency to be closer to his family. "It's not all that different from touring, minus the traveling," he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Babygirl actress gushed about her husband's dedication to their tight-knit brood. "I have an incredible husband who is so willing to get on planes and fly places, even if it's for a night," she told DuJour.

"I had an opening of [a play] three nights ago, and he's in the middle of a tour in the States. I said, 'It's too much for you to have to fly all the way back, don't worry,' and he said, 'I'm flying.'"

She continued: "He flew 10 hours to come and be with me for the night, and then he flew back and did a gig. That, for me, is love in action. That's extraordinary. But I would do the same for him, and that's what we've committed to as a couple."