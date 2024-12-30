Jimmy Carter's beautiful poem to wife Rosalynn will melt your heart

Jimmy Carter, America's 39th President, has passed away at the ripe age of 100, just 13 months after the loss of his beloved wife, Rosalynn. In the hours since his death, a beautiful poem he wrote for her has resurfaced, melting hearts the world over.

Their love story was legendary and enduring, spanning more than seven decades since they first met in their shared hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The couple first crossed paths when Rosalynn became best friends with Jimmy's sister, Ruth; after the aspiring politician returned home from the Naval Academy for the holidays, the pair went on a date and quickly fell in love.

After tying the knot in 1946, the loved-up duo welcomed kids Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy.

Their young family moved frequently thanks to Jimmy's job in the Navy; when they finally settled in Georgia and took over his father's peanut farm, Rosalynn was instrumental in managing the finances and helping them thrive.

Inside the White House, the pair were a force to be reckoned with, thanks to her mental health initiatives and teamwork with her husband, who served in office from 1977 to 1981.

Following this, they founded The Carter Center to focus on global health, human rights and peacemaking.

The pair were married the longest of any US President and First Lady, and their steadfast love inspired countless people worldwide.

Their 77-year marriage came to a sad end with Rosalynn's passing in November 2023, aged 96; for her memorial service in Georgia, The Carter Center released a touching poem written by her husband, which will melt even the stoniest heart.

"She'd smile, and birds would feel that they no longer/had to sing, or it may be I failed/to hear their song," the poem began.

"Within a crowd, I'd hope her glance might be/for me, but I knew that she was shy, and wished/to be alone."

"I'd pay to sit behind her, blind to/what was on the screen, and watch the image flicker/upon her hair."

It continued: "I'd glow when her diminished voice would clear/my muddled thoughts, like lightning flashing in/a gloomy sky."

"The nothing in my soul with her aloof/was changed to foolish fullness when she came/to be with me."

"With shyness gone and hair caressed with gray/her smile still makes the birds forget to sing/and me to hear their song," the poem concluded.

Jimmy's attendance at Rosalynn's funeral marked his final public appearance before his death on Sunday. Until the end, Jimmy proclaimed his devotion to his wife of 77 years, revealing that the secret to his longevity was love.

"It's hard to live until you're 95 years old," he told People in 2019. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life."

"I think both mine and Rosa's minds are almost as good as they used to be, we just have limited capability on stamina and strength," he said at the time. "But we still try to stay busy and do a good job at what we do."