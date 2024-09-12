Matt Damon to Tom Selleck: long-lasting celebrity couples that found love in the most unusual ways

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso's first meeting is the stuff of legends. In 2003, Matt went out partying with the crew from the film he was shooting at the time, Stuck On You; when people started recognizing him and asking for autographs, Matt jumped behind the bar where Luciana worked to hide.

The Good Will Hunting actor recalled the moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally. Eight years and four kids later, that's my life. I don't know how else our paths would've crossed if that didn't happen."

Luciana shared her side of the story with Vogue Australia in 2018, recalling, "He had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff. So he came and hid behind the bar."

"[He wanted to] just hang out back there and have a drink. He says, 'Oh, I saw you, and I really wanted to talk to you.'" Matt had trained as a bartender for a previous film, so he decided to get his hands dirty and help out.

Luciana humorously added, "He made me a ton of money in tips that night because, of course, everyone wanted to go and see him."

"So it turned into a really fun night, and then 15 years later, here we are!" she said. The couple have now been married for 19 years and share three daughters, as well as Luciana's daughter, Alexia, from her first marriage.