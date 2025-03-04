Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling after ignoring her royal name - watch

Meghan Markle has revealed that she now goes by the surname "Sussex" - a touching nod to her royal title - during a candid moment in her new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, made the revelation in conversation with actress and close friend Mindy Kaling in the second episode of the show.

© Netflix Meghan Markle corrected Mindy Kaling on her real name

When Mindy, 45, casually referred to her as "Meghan Markle," the former actress was quick to correct her.

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle,'" she told Kaling with a smile. "You know, I'm Sussex now."

The conversation unfolded as the Hollywood actress reminisced about childhood dining habits, joking: "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

© Courtesy of Netflix Mindy Kaling has appeared in With Love, Meghan

Meghan took the opportunity to gently clarify her name preference. She then explained why the change is so meaningful to her, adding: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.'"

Mindy nodded in agreement, and replied: "Now I know, and I love it."

WATCH: Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling after being called the wrong name

Meghan went on to elaborate on the significance of the Sussex name, describing it as a symbol of unity for her family. She said: "I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to say, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX With Love, Meghan made its debut on Tuesday

In a recent interview with People magazine, Meghan reiterated this sentiment, saying: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't realised how meaningful that would be until we had children.

"I love that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have this name together. It means a lot to me."

Meghan and Prince Harry, 39, were granted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift following their nuptials in May 2018.

Their children were originally named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, but after King Charles' ascension, they were officially granted Prince and Princess titles, in line with royal tradition.