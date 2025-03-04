Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling after ignoring her royal name - watch
Meghan corrected Mindy on her real name© Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in May 2018

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle has revealed that she now goes by the surname "Sussex" - a touching nod to her royal title - during a candid moment in her new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, made the revelation in conversation with actress and close friend Mindy Kaling in the second episode of the show. 

Meghan Markle with Mindy Kaling in With Love, Meghan© Netflix
Meghan Markle corrected Mindy Kaling on her real name

When Mindy, 45, casually referred to her as "Meghan Markle," the former actress was quick to correct her. 

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle,'" she told Kaling with a smile. "You know, I'm Sussex now."

The conversation unfolded as the Hollywood actress reminisced about childhood dining habits, joking: "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box." 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mindy Kaling in episode 102 of With Love, Meghan. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024© Courtesy of Netflix
Mindy Kaling has appeared in With Love, Meghan

Meghan took the opportunity to gently clarify her name preference. She then explained why the change is so meaningful to her, adding: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.'"

Mindy nodded in agreement, and replied: "Now I know, and I love it."  

Meghan went on to elaborate on the significance of the Sussex name, describing it as a symbol of unity for her family. She said: "I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to say, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'" 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
With Love, Meghan made its debut on Tuesday

In a recent interview with People magazine, Meghan reiterated this sentiment, saying: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't realised how meaningful that would be until we had children. 

"I love that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have this name together. It means a lot to me." 

Meghan and Prince Harry, 39, were granted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift following their nuptials in May 2018. 

Their children were originally named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, but after King Charles' ascension, they were officially granted Prince and Princess titles, in line with royal tradition.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

