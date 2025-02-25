Mindy Kaling shares rare photo of baby Anne as fans all say the same thing

Mindy Kaling is a superwoman: she runs a successful production company, has created a slew of her own TV shows, and most importantly, is raising three young kids as a single mother.

The Office star, who is extremely private about her personal life and opts to hide her children's faces in social media posts, shared a glimpse into motherhood via her Instagram stories on Monday with a sweet snap of her youngest child.

Mindy's picture saw her daughter Anne playing with a stuffed toy lion as she looked away from the camera. The actress added a 'Happy Birthday' sticker to the post, on the tot's first birthday celebration.

This marks one of the only pictures the proud mom has posted of her youngest in a bid for privacy.

Mindy has also welcomed two older children: Katherine, seven, and Spencer, four. The sweet tribute to Anne comes just days after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and left fans all saying the same thing.

She attended the ceremony alongside her lifelong friend and ex-partner, BJ Novak, whom she worked with on The Office and shared an on-and-off-again romance with for three years while filming the show.

© Instagram Mindy celebrated Anne's first birthday with a sweet snap

At the event, Mindy shared how BJ was an "important and integral part" of her family, and he similarly gushed over The Mindy Project star in a speech that had fans talking.

"Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way...in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," he said on the day.

"You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one," he added. "You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

© Instagram Mindy has three children: Katherine, Spencer and Anne

BJ is the godfather of Mindy's three children; however, many fans have speculated that his connection to her family could be closer than they thought.

"I'm tired of pretending this man is not [the father] omg," said an X user after their Walk of Fame moment.

"I feel like Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are secretly married and those are his kids," shared another, with several commenters agreeing with this sentiment.

© Variety via Getty Images Mindy shared that BJ was an "integral part" of her family

The mother of three has always maintained that she would not reveal the identity of the father of her children until she'd had a chance to speak with them about the topic first.

"My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it," she told the New York Times.

Mindy explained to CBS News that the friendship they share runs much deeper than their romantic feelings ever did.

© Getty Images The pair have been close friends since their split in 2007

"He's the godfather to my daughter. I see him every week," she said.

"It isn't the thing that people sometimes think it is. He's really part of my family now, which is great. Even though that's less of a sexy characterization of our relationship, I think it's a deeper and a closer one. We do spend a lot of time together and it’s a great blessing in my life."