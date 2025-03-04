Meghan Markle shares incredible handwritten note from Prince Harry and two children ahead of premiere

Meghan Markle has shared a heartwarming surprise from her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, just hours before the highly anticipated launch of her new Netflix series. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of a stunning bouquet of flowers accompanied by a handwritten note from her family.

"Congratulations mumma!" the sweet message read, signed by "Lili, Archie, and Papa." The thoughtful gesture came just ahead of the release of With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on the streaming platform at 8am UK time on Tuesday, following a slight delay due to January’s devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The touching family tribute wasn’t the only surprise Meghan had up her sleeve. In an intimate and unexpected moment, the Duchess delighted a group of devoted supporters at a private screening of her show. In an Instagram video, she teased followers with the words, "A big surprise in store," before making an unannounced appearance at the event.

Emerging from a side door, Meghan greeted a room filled with fans who had just finished watching what appeared to be an exclusive preview of the series. Overwhelmed by the moment, she asked with a beaming smile: "What did you guys think?" The reaction was immediate—cheers, applause, and warm embraces, as the Duchess exchanged friendship bracelets with attendees in an emotional reunion.

"Had to make sure they saw it first," Meghan captioned one of the photos from the night, adding: "The girls that have supported me for nearly a decade!"

This latest project marks the second collaboration between the Sussexes and Netflix, following their 2020 multi-million-pound deal with the streaming giant. With With Love, Meghan, the Duchess continues to carve out her space in the lifestyle and entertainment world, drawing from her personal journey and deepening her connection with her audience.

As Meghan prepares for the show's debut, she has also been making headlines for another big move—rebranding her lifestyle brand. Originally named American Riviera Orchard, she recently switched to As Ever, following trademark issues. The new name, which carries a warm and enduring sentiment, reflects Meghan’s evolving vision for her personal brand.

Just days before the Netflix launch, Meghan sat down for an interview with People magazine, offering a rare glimpse into her journey and the lessons she’s learned along the way. "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out, and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve," she shared candidly.

She admitted there had been "tons of twists and turns—even with the name" but emphasized that she was "figuring it out in real-time." Still, the process of creating the show has been nothing but rewarding for her. "It was super joyful," she said. "As a woman, a mom, and a wife, to be able to find yourself again… is a wonderful feeling."

The Duchess also shared a sweet moment with her eldest son, Archie, five, revealing that as she worked late one night, he turned to her in bed and sleepily said: "Mama, don’t work too hard." The precious family moments didn’t stop there—both Archie and his younger sister, Lilibet, visited the set with Harry, with Archie even taking on the role of clapperboard assistant.

In keeping with Meghan’s love of home life, parts of the series were filmed at the Sussexes’ Montecito estate, featuring their picturesque chicken coop, lush garden, and thriving orchard. These personal touches promise to bring an authentic and intimate feel to With Love, Meghan, which aims to offer a fresh take on lifestyle programming, blending thoughtful how-to’s with candid conversations and heartfelt storytelling.