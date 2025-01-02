Meghan Markle debuts trailer for extremely personal new documentary

Meghan Markle has debuted the full-length trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary series titled, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, took to her newly-created Instagram page, @meghan, which has already amassed over 800 thousand followers, to share the snippet of the new show and it shows Meghan like never before.

In the video, there are various different shots of the Duchess filming in a gorgeous-looking home in California, likely close to where she lives with her husband, Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

© Netflix Meghan is releasing her Netflix documentary on January 15

The series is evidently going to be lifestyle-based, in keeping with her brand that she launched last year titled American Rivera Orchard. It'll focus on her passions such as food, gardening, wellness, quality time with loved ones and more.

Click the video below to watch the trailer in full…

WATCH: Meghan debuts trailer for new Netflix series

"We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy," says Meghan during one poignant moment.

She also says during an inspirational voiceover: "[It's about] Surprising people with moments that let them know I was thinking of them."

© Jake Rosenberg Meghan has recently launched her own Instagram page

Some familiar faces are set to appear in the Netflix movie with Meghan. Actress Mindy Kaling could be seen while Harry also makes an appearance of course.

Captioning the video on Instagram, she wrote: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

A statement from Netflix, shared with PEOPLE Magazine, the streaming giant describes the show as an "inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

© Netflix Prince Harry also makes an appearance in the trailer for Meghan's Netflix series

It continues: "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Meghan launched her Instagram with this video View post on Instagram

Meghan's exciting trailer releasing comes a day after she launched her own Instagram page to mark the beginning of a new year and seemingly a new era for the royal pair.

In her first post, the mother-of-two opted to share a personal reel which was captured by her husband, Prince Harry. The sweet clip was filmed near their home in Montecito and showed Meghan writing "2025" in the sand while wearing a chic all-white outfit.