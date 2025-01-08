Meghan Markle to throw party for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in new Netflix show - details

With one week to go before Netflix viewers will be able to tune into the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, another fun tidbit has been revealed.

According to good friend and show guest Mindy Kaling, former actress Meghan is set to host a "children's tea party" during one of the episodes.

© Amy Sussman Mindy Kaling has opened up about teaming up with Meghan Markle

The scenes could feature Prince Harry and Meghan's two children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three.

During a chat with Variety, the Mindy Project star heaped praise on Meghan describing her as "so thoughtful and creative" in coming up with the ideas for the highly anticipated series, which launches on 15 January.

"She can do anything," Mindy shared. "We shot it a long time ago, we shot it like ten months ago. I think I was like, two months post-partum. I don't want to give away too much but we did a tea party for kids.

© Netflix With Love, Meghan will drop on 15 January

"She's just such a thoughtful, creative person with stuff with the home, and she has a garden and she legitimately gardens. It was really fun for someone like me."

In the trailer, Mindy can be seen eating in Meghan's kitchen as the pair catch up over their love for food. Another clip shows Meghan showing the actress inside the tea party which was decorated with colourful balloons and pretty wild flowers.

During another interview on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Mindy gave a rare insight into their friendship and how divulged details on Prince Harry's kitchen skills.

© Netflix Mindy appears in the trailer for the new show

"I think of myself as kind of an okay cook and she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water," she shared with Deadline. "The thing about her recipes is they're really accessible.

"She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens which would probably all die if I tried to take care of them, but other than that, I would say it's very accessible."

On Harry's involvement, the star added: "Harry was there, but he didn't cook for me, but I heard he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen."

In the eight-part series, Meghan will be joined by some of her closest friends as she shares her personal cooking and lifestyle tips and tricks while chatting with her guests.

Some of the guests include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, with additional acclaimed chefs and special friends.