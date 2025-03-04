Mark Wright makes surprising comment about becoming a father ahead of baby's birth

Mark Wright has spoken candidly about the prospect of soon becoming a father as his wife Michelle Keegan gears up to give birth.

In a new interview with The Sun, the former TOWIE star, who rarely opens up about his life away from the spotlight, gushed about becoming a first-time dad. "I'm just excited for the whole process. I'm just really excited and can't wait for it to happen," he told the publication.

He continued: "A parent shapes you… My dad is everything you'd dream [of] in a dad. He's always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care.

"We've always felt so loved and that's one of the most important things for any parent - to make your child feel loved and to [let] them know [you're] there."

Mark and Michelle, who tied the knot back in 2015, announced they were expecting their first child together in December last year. Sharing their joyous baby news with the world, the pair opted to post a dreamy picture of themselves posing on a sunlit beach.

It showed Michelle cradling her blossoming baby bump while dressed in a stunning white two-piece with ruched detailing. In their caption, they wrote: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" followed by a baby emoji.

This isn't the first time that the former footballer has spoken about becoming a first-time dad. During a recent appearance on The One Show, Mark, 38, revealed that while there were "exciting times ahead", the experience was also "nerve-wracking."

When Mark, who was promoting his new BBC DIY series, was asked about who would be decorating his baby's nursery, the TV star quipped: "I'll let you guys do it."

Earlier this year, Mark and Michelle were subjected to a terrifying burglary at their Essex mansion. The couple reportedly locked themselves in their bedroom as their porch window was smashed.

The Sun reports four suspects were in the home for around a minute but left when they heard Mark shouting. The group had already left the scene before Essex Police had arrived.

Mark and Michelle's love story

The duo wed in May 2015 at Bury St Edmunds after first meeting in Dubai back in 2012. The glitzy location also served as the backdrop to their engagement, with Mark popping the question on Dubai's beach in September 2013.

In 2020, they set about creating their dream home together. After getting permission from the local council, they demolished the existing property and created a stunning new abode complete with a luxurious outdoor swimming pool. Their swoon-worthy property also boasts a football pitch, a home gym and a private bar.