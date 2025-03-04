Elon Musk's estranged daughter breaks silence after he welcomed 14th child

Elon Musk has welcomed his 14th child in a shock announcement that came just weeks after news broke of his new baby with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair.

The tech billionaire confirmed that he had welcomed a son, Selden Lycurgus, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, with whom he also shares three-year-old twins Stride and Azure, and one-year-old Arcadia.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," Shivon wrote via X. "Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

The SpaceX founder's 21-year-old daughter, Vivian Wilson, took to social media to share her thoughts on gaining another surprise sibling, despite being estranged from her father.

Vivian stitched a previous TikTok video she had made that read, "Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels…which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it's happened twice, right."

In the stitch, all that was visible was her eye as she stared at the camera in exasperation. "This is already outdated nevermind," she wrote over the video. In the caption, she quipped, "Technically it was through Threads this time though."

Vivian is Elon's eldest child, whom he shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The couple also welcomed Nevada in 2002 – who tragically passed away at just 10 weeks old – as well as Vivian's twin brother Griffin, and 19-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Justine and Elon split in 2008, and he moved on with Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes; the couple welcomed their son X Æ A-12 in 2020, followed by their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and their youngest boy, Techno Mechanicus.

The 53-year-old's eldest has been vocal about growing up with the Musk last name, and has publicly called out her father on multiple occasions for being "cold", "uncaring" and "narcissistic".

Vivian dropped her father's name in 2022, making headlines for the bold move. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she said in the court filing.

She opened up in an interview with NBC News about how Elon would treat her in the moments when he was around during her childhood, following his social media outburst that he had been "tricked" into approving medical treatment for Vivian as she was undergoing a gender transition.

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," she told the outlet.

"Which I'm not going to do, because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."

She added that the father of 14 would mock her for displaying feminine traits as a young child.

"I was in fourth grade," she recalled. "We went on this road trip that I didn't know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars – I don't remember which one – and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel."