Michelle Keegan flooded with support as she announces big news ahead of baby's birth

Actress Michelle Keegan was inundated with support at the weekend after she made an incredibly exciting announcement regarding her business venture away from the world of TV.

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Fool Me Once star revealed that she'd launched a new swimwear collection with her brand, Orfila Bee.

© Getty Images Michelle launched Orfila Bee in 2022

Michelle, who set up her line back in 2022, shared a video to celebrate the news along with a lengthy message that read: "We are LIVE. We couldn't be more excited to share this collection with you! From sourcing our new sustainable fabric that still offers that luxurious feel, to perfecting the most stunning shade of Espresso (trust us, it took time!), every detail has been carefully considered with our Orfila girls in mind."

She continued: "We've also introduced new fits you've been craving – with fresh silhouettes & versatile styles. Plus, the seamless finishes add a sleek, polished touch that feels as good as it looks.

"The campaign shoot with our incredible team was such a dream day, the cherry on the cake will be seeing you all feeling confident and beautiful in this new collection! We're so proud of this new launch, and we truly hope you love it as much as we do!"

The star's fans and friends instantly flooded the comments section with sweet messages congratulating Michelle on her latest milestone. "So gorgeous and inclusive!!! Love it!! And the shade is beautiful," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Absolutely beautiful pieces. Well done," and a third commented: "Oh my goodness, I love love love."

© Alamy The actress has launched a new collection with her swimwear brand

Michelle's husband Mark also showed his support by sharing Orfila Bee's post with his Instagram followers.

Mark and Michelle's baby joy

The loved-up couple are gearing up to welcome their first child together. TOWIE star Mark and his wife Michelle announced their pregnancy news back in December last year via social media. Find out more in the video below...

Alongside a holiday snap of the couple that showed Michelle cradling her blossoming bump, the actress wrote in the caption: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" followed by a baby emoji.

© Getty Images The couple walked down the aisle in 2015

While the pair haven't spoken at length about their family expansion, Michelle did recently open up about her pregnancy journey in an interview with Grazia. Reflecting on her pregnancy cravings, she told the publication: "I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I'm craving sugary stuff."

She added: "I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout."