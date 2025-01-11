Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Michelle Keegan breaks silence on tragic family death
Subscribe
Pregnant Michelle Keegan breaks silence on tragic family death
Michelle Keegan in pink suit and Mark Wright in suit© Getty

Michelle Keegan breaks silence on tragic family death

The Fool Me Once star is married to Mark Wright  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram on Saturday to break her silence after her husband Mark Wright shared the sad news that his grandfather had passed away.

Sharing Mark's Instagram tribute to his late relative to her Instagram Story, the Fool Me Once star penned: "Grandad Eddie…a gentleman in every sense of the word." 

instagram story repost of photo of mark wright with his grandad© Instagram
Michelle shared a personal tribute to Mark's late grandad

The former TOWIE star, 37, shared a heartfelt tribute his grandad alongside a photo where the pair wore matching black tie. "For 37 years that I have known you Grandad, I wondered and even asked you when I was a little boy numerous times, 'when do you think you will go to heaven'. I posed this question often, because I dreaded it so much," Mark wrote.

"I’ve had messages from hundreds of people, some I haven’t seen in over 20 years. EVERY message has the same words written in some way. GENTLEMAN - KIND - LEGEND!! All these things you were and more."

Mark wright in suit with grandad© Instagram
Mark shared the sad news with his fans on Saturday

The Heart Radio presenter went on to fondly recall how his grandad attended his Vegas stag do at the age of 83 where he ordered a cup of tea in a night club. 

Mark also detailed the impact his grandad had on those around him, including his actress wife. "My friends love you, my wife loves you and everyone you met loves you," he wrote. "Grandad you can never be replaced because you was 1 in a million, but we can make sure your legacy lives on."

Mark and Michelle's news

The sad family news comes within two weeks of the pair announcing Michelle, 37, is pregnant with their first child. 

View post on Instagram
 

The couple took to Instagram on 29 December to unveil the news, sharing a beachfront photo of Mark walking towards his Ten Pound Poms star wife to wore all white as she caressed her bump.

DISCOVER: The special significance of Michelle Keegan's due date revealed

"2025 is going to be a special one for us…," the couple said alongside a baby emoji.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More