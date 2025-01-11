Michelle Keegan breaks silence on tragic family death

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram on Saturday to break her silence after her husband Mark Wright shared the sad news that his grandfather had passed away.

Sharing Mark's Instagram tribute to his late relative to her Instagram Story, the Fool Me Once star penned: "Grandad Eddie…a gentleman in every sense of the word."

© Instagram Michelle shared a personal tribute to Mark's late grandad

The former TOWIE star, 37, shared a heartfelt tribute his grandad alongside a photo where the pair wore matching black tie. "For 37 years that I have known you Grandad, I wondered and even asked you when I was a little boy numerous times, 'when do you think you will go to heaven'. I posed this question often, because I dreaded it so much," Mark wrote.

"I’ve had messages from hundreds of people, some I haven’t seen in over 20 years. EVERY message has the same words written in some way. GENTLEMAN - KIND - LEGEND!! All these things you were and more."

© Instagram Mark shared the sad news with his fans on Saturday

The Heart Radio presenter went on to fondly recall how his grandad attended his Vegas stag do at the age of 83 where he ordered a cup of tea in a night club.

Mark also detailed the impact his grandad had on those around him, including his actress wife. "My friends love you, my wife loves you and everyone you met loves you," he wrote. "Grandad you can never be replaced because you was 1 in a million, but we can make sure your legacy lives on."

Mark and Michelle's news

The sad family news comes within two weeks of the pair announcing Michelle, 37, is pregnant with their first child.

The couple took to Instagram on 29 December to unveil the news, sharing a beachfront photo of Mark walking towards his Ten Pound Poms star wife to wore all white as she caressed her bump.

DISCOVER: The special significance of Michelle Keegan's due date revealed

"2025 is going to be a special one for us…," the couple said alongside a baby emoji.