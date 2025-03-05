Damian Hurley's deep bond with godfathers Elton John, David Furnish and their two sons

Actress Elizabeth Hurley shares an unbreakable bond with legendary singer, Sir Elton John.

The pair have known each other for more than three decades, and have seemingly built an everlasting friendship, with the 'Crocodile Rock' singer previously referring to Elizabeth as his "daughter" in a speech on her wedding day.

© Instagram Elton and Elizabeth share a close bond

From publicly supporting one another at various gala events, to being each other's biggest cheerleaders on milestone moments, Elizabeth and Elton have been by each other's sides through thick and thin.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday evening, Elizabeth, 59, said of their bond: "I just feel that as you become more confident, you really know your friendships. So, for example, it's over 30 years ago when I met Elton [John].

© Getty Images The pair have been friends for more than 30 years

"And now, a 30-year friendship is such a long time! It's so meaningful when you've been with people through their ups and their downs, they've been with you, and it makes your life very rich."

When Elizabeth's son Damian came into the world, it's perhaps no surprise that the Austin Powers star chose Elton and his husband David Furnish as her son's godfathers.

Reflecting on their relationship, the 22-year-old previously told HELLO! at the London premiere of Elton's biopic titled Never Too Late: "Elton and David are both my godparents. They're both so kind. So loyal. They're some of the first people I call for advice. They very kindly have me stay with them all over the world and I couldn't love them more."

© Getty Images Elizabeth welcomed Damian in 2002

Keep scrolling to find out more about Damian's sweet bond with Sir Elton, David and their two sons Zachary and Elijah.

Elton supporting Damian's career

Elton is no stranger to the spotlight with an impressive career dating back to the early 1970s. He's achieved success on a global scale and is regarded as one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time.

© Instagram Damain and Elton have the sweetest bond

For budding director, Damian, Elton's success makes him the perfect springboard when it comes to forging a career in the public eye. Reflecting on Elton's incredible support, Damian told HELLO!: "He was so great. So when I was writing and directing my first film, I called him all the time and he really reassured me. Really talked me down if I was stressed or if I was overwhelmed. They're both just incredibly loyal and kind, I'm very lucky."

Damian released his directorial debut, racy drama-thriller Strictly Confidential, back in April last year. It was a family affair with Elizabeth starring in the film alongside Georgia Lock, Lauren McQueen, Freddie Thorp and Max Parker.

Damian's bond with Elton, David and their two sons

Elton and David have been in Damian's life since day dot. Over the years, they've enjoyed numerous holidays together and have cemented their friendship away from the glare of the spotlight.

© Getty Images David and Elton are proud parents to Zachary and Elijah

The power couple are proud parents to two sons – Zachary and Elijah – whom they welcomed via surrogate in 2010 and 2013 respectively. Damian seemingly shares a sweet bond with the sibling duo and has previously described the pair as "two of the most amazing kids".

Opening up, Damian told us: "He [Elton] is one of the most relaxed men I know in private, and he watches the football all day and is such a brilliant dad – they both are – to two of the most amazing kids I know."