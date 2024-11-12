Elton John's extreme diet changes at 77

Elton John famously sang "I'm still standing," but at 77, he has to take extremely good care of his health to ensure this stays true.

The singer revealed details of the extreme measures he goes to in order to stay well, sharing on Ruthie's Table 4 podcast that he does not eat sugar, describing it as a "long time" since he has indulged in a sweet treat.

Elton was diagnosed with diabetes in the early 2000s and has been careful about his sugar consumption since then.

© Taylor Hill Elton John takes good care of his health

"I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon," he said, detailing how he satisfies his sweet tooth, adding: "As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can't have any ice cream."

When quizzed on his death row meal he said: "It wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now," adding: "I like all sorts of things that aren't good for me. Fried chicken, donuts."

Elton John's health

The singer manages his diabetes well after years of contending with the condition, but he has other health issues to deal with too.

In October 2024, Elton revealed the extent of his health woes, explaining: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here."

© PA Elton John has a restricted diet

Detailing his most recent health concern, Elton shared: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote on social media, adding that his eye issues took up much of his summer.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."

We're glad Elton is staying on top of his health.