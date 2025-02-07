Elton John offers glimpse of pretty pergola at 27-acre Windsor estate

Sir Elton John is often referred to as music royalty therefore it's a charming coincidence that his palatial home where he lives with his husband, David Furnish, is just a short walk from Windsor Castle.

Elton, 77, and David, 62, have more than one home across the globe but their primary residence is their £7 million mansion in Berkshire where they live with their two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

We've only seen the occasional photo of the sprawling property, which boasts multiple bedrooms, tennis courts, enormous reception rooms and a stunningly modern kitchen, but one photo showed a glimpse of their outdoor area including a pretty pergola.

Elton took to Instagram to post a video celebrating his album Diamonds reaching the number-one spot on the album chart.

Filming from the comfort of his home, the multiple-award-winning singer and pianist was sitting at a pristine white marble dining table while speaking to the camera and his fans directly thanking them for their support.

In the background, we get a sneak peek at the huge garden and from what we can see it looks stunning.

© Instagram Elton John sitting at his home in Windsor holding number one album award

The outdoor area has a hanging lantern just outside the floor-to-ceiling bifold doors which lead out onto the patio from the dining area.

We can also spot tall hedges and manicured shrubs adding greenery to the countryside garden. The height of the trees also offers an added extra layer of privacy.

© Instagram Elton John in his dining room at his Berkshire property

The view of the garden also reveals the pretty pergola which is placed on the outdoor terrace of Elton's home. It appears to be iron and has a decadent floral design rather than the traditional parallel panelling.

It's not clear what's underneath the large garden feature but we can imagine either a chic table and chair set or even comfy outdoor sofas.

© Instagram Elton John in his country-style kitchen

The generously sized outdoor space features Renaissance-style gardens in addition to the Roman terrace, as well as a secret garden.

The impressive garden no doubt came in handy when Elton would host his iconic White Tie & Tiara parties over the years in support of his Aids Foundation organisation.

Elton John's surprising feature at royal-esque estate

Elton bought his grand home 40 years ago and has completed extensive work to modernise it and make it his own.

However, there is one traditional element that he decided to keep.

© AFP via Getty Images Elton and David Furnish

The house in Woodside, which sits on 27 acres of land, was built centuries ago for King Henry VIII's surgeon and is located just a mere ten minutes from the castle.

There is also a chapel on the grounds which Elton chose to keep. Not only does the period element of the property ensure its fascinating history remains intact, but it also served its initial purpose when Elton was mourning the loss of Diana, Princess of Wales, after her tragic death in 1997.