Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's rarely-seen children's reaction to parents' fame revealed

Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody's relationship is often thrusted into the spotlight, with the couple even set to appear alongside each other in season two of Nobody Wants This.

However, the pair have largely remained private about their two children. Leighton and Adam share a nine-year-old daughter named Arlo and a four-year-old son, whose name remains unknown.

However, in an interview with Vogue last month, the Gossip Girl star opened up about motherhood and it seems her children are no strangers to Hollywood's cameras. "My kids, they get what we do," she said,

"They come on location a lot. I don't think that they're phased at all."

© Getty Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards

Leighton also ensures her children are able to spend quality time with their parents away from the workplace. "They get a lot of us off set and a lot of us not working, which has been always a really big benefit for both of us," she explained.

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance as they began dating in 2013 before tying the knot the following year. This isn't the first time Leighton and Adam have worked with one another on set as they both starred in the 2011 film The Oranges.

Adam discussed the upcoming project back in January on Live From E!: Golden Globes. He said: "We don't have a dream project.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty The couple tied the knot in 2014

"We always like to work together when it comes up."

In the series, Leighton will star as the childhood nemesis of Adam's love interest played by Kristen Bell.

This isn't the first time the Gilmore Girls star has shared an insight into his working relationship with his wife. During an interview on the Podcrushed podcast, he said: "When you're married and have that commitment, and when you have kids, you're partners on the most important project of your life. There's a lot of work required from both of you.

"Even though it's the most pleasurable thing in my life it's not always instant pleasure. There's a lot of compromise and pride swallowing. But we're very fortunate."

© BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The pair keep their children out of the spotlight

Adam also explained to GQ back in 2019 that the couple prefer not to "seek out" fame when it comes to their family life. "[Leighton is] more inherently private than I am. We're homebodies," he said.

"We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way."

"I'm not [criticizing] anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it," he added, "But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."