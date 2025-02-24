Leighton Meester shows off major hair transformation as she supports husband Adam Brody at SAG Awards

The 31st annual SAG Awards are officially here, the latest of a long list of award shows culminating with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd, and for Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, it's date night.

The couple stepped out together for the special night in Los Angeles, as they celebrated the The O.C. alum's nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, for his role in Nobody Wants This.

It has been a difficult time for the two, who were recently one of the thousands to lose their homes in the devastating wildfire crisis that recently ravaged part of Los Angeles.

TRAILER: Nobody Wants This

For their night out, Leighton and Adam walked hand in hand on the red carpet, the former sporting an intricate, strapless Elie Saab gown in a stunning army green color.

The Gossip Girl actress also appeared to debut a stunning hair transformation, as her typically brunette hair shined in a more fiery, copper hue, and was styled into soft waves with a side part reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor.

Later in the night, Adam, whose Nobody Wants This co-star Kristen Bell hosted the awards show, ultimately lost to Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, though the actor was absent from the ceremony as he caught COVID-19 at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary celebrations last weekend, per his good friend and co-star Steve Martin.

© Getty Leighton's typically brown hair looked more red for the night

Still, Adam is already gearing up for Nobody Wants This season two, which has just cast none other than Leighton herself.

Netflix recently announced that the "Good Girls Go Bad" singer will join the Erin Foster show as Abby, Kristen's character Joanne's middle school nemesis who is now a mommy influencer.

© Getty She sported soft, old Hollywood glamor waves

Leighton was also recently cast in the second season of AppleTV+'s The Buccaneers, which is based on an unfinished novel by Edith Wharton and set in the 1870s.

© Getty Adam was nominated for Nobody Wants This

She and Adam met each other in 2010 when they filmed The Oranges, and started dating in 2013.

© FilmMagic The actress wore Elie Saab

They got engaged later that year, and tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 15, 2014.

Their first child, daughter Arlo, was born in August 2015, and in September 2020, they welcomed a second child, a son, whose name they have not shared publicly.