Jamie Lee Curtis' incredibly generous donation for fire relief efforts revealed

As devastating fires rage across Los Angeles and thousands of people flee their homes, many celebrities have thrown their support behind non-profit organizations and shared resources to help people find shelter.

One such A-lister is Jamie Lee Curtis, whose incredible generosity has stunned fans as the world watches the California coast go up in flames.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner revealed via social media that she donated $1 million to disaster relief efforts after being brought to tears speaking about the intense blaze on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," Jamie Lee wrote on Instagram.

"I'm in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact."

The 66-year-old previously shared that while her house was safe from the encroaching inferno, many of her neighbors had been affected and that she would do anything she could to help.

© Getty Images The actress revealed that she donated $1 million to fire relief efforts

Just a day prior to her announcement, Jamie Lee spoke to Jimmy Fallon about the destruction she has seen and how devastating it has been to witness.

"As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning," she said with tears in her eyes.

"I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts. And it's [expletive] gnarly, you guys. It's just a catastrophe in Southern California."

© instagram Jamie Lee joined a slew of celebrities sharing vital resources via social media

"Obviously, there have been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything. The market I shop in. The schools my kids go to. Friends, many, many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes," she said.

The mother of two then pleaded with the audience to support their LA friends through the disaster.

"Do anything you can. Anything in your community to help people, whether you need it or not now, you will need it. Give blood, donate, whatever," she said.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The 66-year-old was brought to tears over the devastation in Los Angeles

"I'm an American Red Cross ambassador. Have an emergency kit with prescription glasses, medicines, dog food, baby formula, all the things you need if you have to flee."

The Pacific Palisades fires have claimed five lives since it broke out on Tuesday; over 6,000 homes have burned, and 130,000 people have been instructed to evacuate.

© Getty Images The Pacific Palisades blaze has claimed five lives

As firefighters continue to battle multiple blazes across the city, California State Governor Gavin Newsom has called a state of emergency, and President Biden cancelled a visit with Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to focus on providing federal support to the state.

A slew of celebrities have lost their homes, including Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, and Tina Knowles.