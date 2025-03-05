Lester Holt's NBC Nightly News replacement revealed — read his reaction

Just over a week since Lester Holt announced he would be stepping down from NBC's Nightly News, his replacement has been revealed.

Tom Llamas, who joined NBC from ABC News in 2021, will be taking over the network's flagship news show, which Holt has anchored since 2015.

Though it's unclear when he will be taking over, the Dateline host — who will remain involved with Dateline — had previously shared he would be stepping down in early summer.

In a memo sharing the news, NBC News Executive Vice President of Programming Janelle Rodriguez shared: "Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC Nightly News."

Llamas, in his own statement, also shared: "Anchoring NBC Nightly News is a profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility. I look forward to working with the world class journalists at Nightly News and Top Story to bring viewers the most important stories every night."

Praising his predecessor, he added: "Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth."

© Getty Llamas in 2023

Llamas currently leads breaking news events and special political coverage for NBC News NOW, and before that was ABC's chief national affairs correspondent, where he anchored the weekend editions of the network's World News Tonight, which on weekdays is anchored by David Muir.

Lester, in his statement February 24 announcing his departure from Nightly News, shared: "After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News," adding: "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

© Getty He has been a frequent guest anchor on the Today Show

He then noted that "before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement," before revealing his forthcoming plans for Dateline.

© NBC Holt is departing Nightly News early this summer

"I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about," he further wrote.

© Getty He succeeded Brian Williams

He maintained: "I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."

Holt took on the Nightly News gig in June 2015, following the demotion of his predecessor Brian Williams — Girls alum Allison Williams' dad — who at the time had just come under fire over false claims he made about a reporting trip to Iraq.