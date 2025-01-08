Major Hollywood events canceled due to safety concerns in L.A. following wildfires

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed as wildfires continue to rage throughout suburbs of Los Angeles and the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," said CCA CEO Joey Berlin.

It was due to take place on Sunday January 12. The rescheduled event will now take place on January 26, 2025 and will be broadcast live on E! and around the world. It will also be available on Peacock the next day.

The Critics Choice were originally set for this Sunday

The annual Bafta Tea Party has also been canceled.

"In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party. The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," a statement read.

The Beverly Hills-based event was due to take place on Saturday January 11.

Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez were all expected to attend the various events across the weekend.

The Screen Actor Guild awards nominations were also impacted by the wildfires, with the announcement made on the awards' official website.

© AFP via Getty Images Fire has mostly burned through the Palisades

Alive announcement was due to be held at an event hosted by Joey King (We Were the Lucky Ones) and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) on Wednesday but was cancelled.

© Getty Images Thousands have had to evacuate

More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, and other fires broke out including in Pasadena, the Sepulveda Basin and Sylmar leading to further evacuations.

The rapidly growing fires were exacerbated by low humidity and powerful winds, and the entirety of Los Angeles County is now battling power outages and horrific air quality.