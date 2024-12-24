Why stars like Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and more are included in Blake Lively's complaint against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's recent legal complaint against Justin Baldoni exposes the alleged, awful sexual misconduct she experienced at the hands of the actor, and more over the alleged retaliatory smear campaign he and a public relations team ran against her.

The Jane the Virgin alum was the Gossip Girl star's director on It Ends with Us, which ended with a press tour marred with rumors of a rift between them, during which much of the cast and author Colleen Hoover remained distant from Justin.

The legal complaint ultimately adds clarity to the situation and arguably justifies the distance, some of the allegations against Justin being that he and his producer walked in unannounced while Blake was changing several times, body shamed her, went out of script while filming intimate scenes, spoke about his past pornography to the point of discomfort for cast and crew, and even suggested he could communicate with Blake's deceased father.

It also exposed texts between Justin's PR team, and some of the examples they made out of other reputational hits some celebrities have had, and their name-dropping of other celebrities, including Blake's best friend Taylor Swift.

Read below who was mentioned in the legal complaint and why.

One of the texts included in the filing is from Justin sharing a tweet about Hailey, a thread someone created documenting her supposed "history of bullying many women," and he said of it: "This is what we would need."

Taylor Swift

The legal complaint also features a document allegedly detailing Justin's PR's strategy, and one of their ploys read: "Our team can also explore planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people in BL's circle like Taylor Swift have been accused of utilizing these tactics to 'bully' into getting what they want."

Blake's Gossip Girl alum was mentioned in the same strategy document, as an example of some of Blake's past co-workers that they claimed she has supposedly had issues with. Should she have hinted at any negative experience working on a set and it became obvious she was referring to Justin, then "speculation can be turned to another one of the many people she’s had issues working with" in the past."