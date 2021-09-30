Exclusive: Tom Llamas talks working on the Today Show with co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Tom has made frequent appearances on Today

Tom Llamas has established a prominent name for himself as one of the leading journalists on NBC News, recently launching his own evening news show, Top Story.

However, many of his fans and viewers of NBC might recognize him from the several appearances he has made with the hosts of the Today Show, including the likes of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly. He even appeared at the Today Plaza to announce the launch of Top Story.

WATCH: Today hosts get COVID shot live on TV

"I'm grateful I get the opportunity to contribute on so many different shows at NBC. From the Today Show to Telemundo," Tom says in an exclusive chat with HELLO!.

His connection with NBC runs deeper than simply being a workplace, however. "As a family we grew up watching NBC so this truly is an honor. We have so many talented journalists who are also amazing people."

Among the most popular journalists appearing on NBC are Savannah and Hoda, hosts of Today, who Tom has frequently gone on the air with.

"Every time I anchor with Savannah and Hoda I'm learning something new from them," he says. "The people you watch on camera are the same behind the scenes and I think viewers know that and it's why they tune in to the Today Show."

He has shared several personal experiences with Craig, as well, saying: "Craig Melvin is also a friend and someone I truly respect.

"Before we had kids we enjoyed some memorable NYC nights out with our wives. The four of us all have worked together at different points in our careers. We are hoping to get our growing families together soon."

The Cuban-American journalist also has fond memories of working with other NBC staples like Lester Holt and José Díaz-Balart, adding: "He [José] is more than just a friend and a mentor. I'm lucky to know him and there are few as fearless or dedicated in their journalism.

"When he has time - I'm definitely trying to grab dinner with him. We laugh a lot and enjoy sharing stories about our wives and kids and our families' journey from Cuba."

You can catch more of Tom Llamas on Top Story, now airing on NBC News NOW.

