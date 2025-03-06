Georgia Jones makes major change to work schedule amid husband Danny's kiss scandal

Danny Jones' wife, Georgia, has pulled out of her appearance at the Baby Show at London's ExCeL Centre on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the mum-of-one confirmed on Thursday that she will not be appearing at the event this weekend. Georgia was due to take part in a Q&A alongside Kelsey Parker and Georgia Kousoulou.

Danny Jones shares upheaval at home with wife Georgia

Her decision comes after a video in The Sun shows her husband, Danny, seemingly kiss Love Island's Maura Higgins at Sony's BRITs afterparty on Sunday morning. Danny and Maura both starred in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Neither the couple nor Maura has spoken out about the video, and it seems the family is laying low in the wake of the ordeal.

Days before the incident, Danny said he "left his wife" to move into their new home whilst he was in the jungle, during the latest episode of the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe.

© WireImage Danny and Georgia have been together since 2009

Talking about the stressful move, Danny said: "Are you renovating? Same, mate. It's a nightmare, isn't it?"

Rob joked: "Is that why you went in the jungle—to get money for the renovations?"

Josh added: "To get away from it. Have my kitchen done—three weeks in the jungle, it's easier!"

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Maura and Danny are believed to have kissed at The Brits

Rob jested that if jungle contestants "were honest when they ask, 'Why are you here?' [They'd say,] 'I've got a massive tax bill, and she's left me. That's why I'm here. Give me the kangaroo [expletive], and let's get this done.'"

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son in 2018

Danny added: "Do you know what? I left my wife to move," before jesting: "I just left my wife," as all three of them chuckled.

Rob then described Danny's remark as "an awkward exclusive" before the pop star expanded: "I left my wife to move house, so I'm surprised she's still with me, to be honest, because she moved house all by herself."

Danny and Georgia married in 2012 after being together for four years. They share one son, Cooper Alf Jones, who was born on 27 January 2018