Danny Jones' new house that wife Georgia moved into 'by herself' with son Cooper

Danny Jones recently revealed that he and his wife, Georgia, and their seven-year-old son, Cooper, had moved into a new family home.

Not only that, but the family are undergoing renovations on the new property to make it their dream house.

Danny and Georgia have been in the headlines after The Sun released footage of the McFly singer sharing a kiss with reality star Maura Higgins at the BRITs last weekend.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley at the NTAs last year

Neither the couple nor Maura have spoken out about the video, and it seems the family are laying low in the wake of the ordeal.

However, fans have been flocking to Georgia's recent social media posts to share messages of support.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Danny Jones gave an insight into the family's home upheaval

Meanwhile, the Jones family moved into their new abode just before Christmas and have shared the odd glimpse into their brand new property, as well as giving a sneak peek at some of the work they're having done.

But Danny did candidly admit during a recent podcast appearance that Georgia did the moving "by herself" since, at the time, the musician was in Australia filming I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

He said: "I left my wife to move house, so I'm surprised she's still with me to be honest because she moved house all by herself."

1/ 7 © Instagram Home renovations This snapshot of Danny's video on Instagram shows just how vast the downstairs area is. The family have seemingly bought a home that has a stylish open area between the lounge and living space just before the garden. The high ceilings and white walls make it the perfect canvas for Danny and Georgia to put their own stamp on. The large sliding doors appear to lead out onto the garden area.

2/ 7 © Instagram Family room This photo from the opposite angle shows that they've already made some headway with their lounge. A large television unit is placed on the wall with the rectangular fireplace neatly underneath. Either side of the TV wall are chic bookcases that they have lined with books, plant pots and pretty ornaments. On the floor they have placed a circular coffee table on top of an arty printed rug to add comfort underfoot from the wooden floors.

3/ 7 © Instagram Sitting area and garden This photo of Danny's relatives at their house was shared on Christmas, and we get a close look at the sitting area located just in front of the garden, two steps down from the main lounge area. As seen in the renovation photo, the floor changes from wood to tiles, making for a seamless transition from room to room. The large grey doors are seen in all their glory, and we can also see outside onto Danny and Georgia's new garden, which has plenty of high trees and shrubbery.

4/ 7 © Instagram Kitchen In a carousel shared on Instagram at Christmas time, Georgia posted this photo of their kitchen. Though we can't see much beyond the delicious looking food on display, it's clear they have a large, wooden topped island in the centre of the room and a large oven a few steps away.



5/ 7 © Instagram Playroom Since his dad is a rock star in a successful band, it's not surprising little Cooper is musical. This shot of his playroom shows his toy drum kit in the corner, and another photo also showed that Cooper has a guitar just like his dad's.



6/ 7 © Instagram Old kitchen-diner Though we're sure Georgia and Danny are pleased with their house upgrade, their old living area was just as pretty. The kitchen was open-plan and led onto a sitting area with a couch. The room then opened up onto the garden.