Pauley Perrette calls back to Abby Sciutto days in photo highlighting signature black hair

Pauley Perrette just took fans on a trip down memory lane.

Though these days, the retired actress' signature hair is more of a rainbow look with multicolor strands, she recently reminded fans of her Abby Sciutto days during which her signature was jet black hair.

Since exiting her beloved role of 15 years as Abby Sciuto in 2017, the NCIS alum's appearances on the screen have been sparse, having only returned to acting in TV series Broke in 2020, and has since been focusing on producing instead.

This week, Pauley took to Instagram with a round of photos honoring her friend, former Fire Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department Kristen Crowley, almost two months after the wildfire crisis that ravaged much of Los Angeles and left thousands without a home, during which she was chief.

In the first photo, Pauley is seen in her rainbow hair, with Kristen, showing off the fire department logo she has tattooed on her inner wrist, but another photo with Kristen sees her in her classic jet black hair with bangs.

"LAFD CHIEF CROWLEY. Bad a** #firefighter. Excellent human. My Friend. Firefighter Family," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise her for it.

© Instagram Pauley has long been a supporter of the LAFD

"It's nice to see you and your great support for the fire brigade as always," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Watching NCIS as I write this message. Hope all is well," and: "Firefighters are heroes," as well as: "Yes!!!! Deserves all support."

Pauley has long held the firefighter community close to her heart, and several of her family members have been part of it. When the fires were ravaging Los Angeles, she took to Instagram with a plea, first maintaining: "Hey guys, I'm safe, meaning my dogs and me and my house are safe right now."

© Instagram She shared a throwback photo with the former fire chief

She continued: "The situation is really iffy, and I'm really sad, I'm really angry, I'm so angry," before noting: "I've been speaking out for the fire department for a really long time. I mean my grandpa was a firefighter, my daddy was an assistant fire chief, my uncle was a fire chief, my cousin Wayne was a firefighter."

© Monica Schipper The actress in 2023

Pauley further discussed how fire departments across the country can often have limited resources and budgets, and said: "But here we are in L.A. and I have been saying it for years now and I have gotten some of my wonderful friends to say it as loud as they can. The LAFD is underfunded, grossly underfunded and they don't have what they need, they don't have the equipment they need."

© Adam Rose/CBS via Getty Images Pauley was on NCIS for 15 years

After noting how many firehouses rely on fundraisers such as bake sales to better their resources, she urged her fans to donate to their local firehouses, maintaining: "Because you're going to need them, right now we all need them."

Pauley also reflected on speaking in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department back in 2003, and recalled saying in a speech at the time: "I should not be up here begging people for money to get helmets for our firefighters." Lastly, after highlighting some of the issues firehouses face, even lack of water, she emphasized: "Please help them, so they can help us."