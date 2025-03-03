Danny Jones' wife Georgia inundated with support after husband filmed sharing kiss with Maura Higgins

I'm a Celebrity winner Danny Jones' wife Georgia has been inundated with support after a video showed the McFly singer sharing a late-night kiss with Maura Higgins while attending a BRIT Awards afterparty on Saturday night.

Danny, who shares one son, Cooper, with his wife Georgia, was attending the awards show with Maura before the pair attended the Universal Music afterparty at 180 Strand.

In the video, published by The Sun, the pair appeared to be chatting to one another when Maura gave Danny a kiss on the cheek, only for Danny to lean in a moment later when the pair shared a longer kiss on the mouth.

The video was shared online, alongside snaps of the pair looking cosy while sat together during the show at the O2 Arena, where Maura appears to rest her head on Danny's shoulder. They eventually left the afterparty separately.

Georgia most recently supported Danny during his time in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. Speaking about solo parenting during his time on the show, Georgia admitted that it was a stressful time for her and that she took herself on a solo trip afterwards.

She posted: "Over a month of solo parenting, moving house on my own, working hard on my career whilst Danny was in the jungle with snakes in his pants was A LOT!" She added that she had taken some 'me' time by going to a woodland retreat in Shropshire.

The mum-of-one has been flooded with support from fans online, with one person replying on Georgia's latest Instagram: "I’m so, so sorry, you are such a beautiful person inside and out. We are all here for you xxxxx." Another person added: "I’m so sorry if it’s true with Danny." A third person wrote: "We’re all behind you."

Danny and Georgia tied the knot back in 2014 in a wedding exclusive with HELLO!. At the time, Danny said: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn’t really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I’ve ever seen."

His bandmate Tom Fletcher joked: "I thought Danny was going to pass out." McBusted even took to the stage during the wedding at the end of the evening, with Danny explaining at the time: "I was a bit drunk. Harry said to me, 'Mate, sing faster, sing in time.'"