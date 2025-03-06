Priscilla Presley inundated with support as she shares heartbreaking post

It's a sad day for the Presley family.

On Wednesday, March 5, Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Marian J. Cocke — her former husband's Elvis Presley's nurse — who passed away this week aged 98.

To commemorate Marian, the Elvis & Me author — who was married to the "A Little Less Conversation" singer from 1967 to 1973 — took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring the late nurse as well as the former couple's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who herself passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

Marian cared for Elvis for the last years of his life, from 1975 to 1977. He was 42 when he was found unresponsive in his famed Graceland estate on August 16, 1977, and the immediate cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, as a result of cardiac arrhythmia combined with his drug use and unhealthy eating habits.

Priscilla then wrote: "Marian you will be greatly missed. Your spirit touched many people and especially Elvis."

"You were the person that he always counted on. Thank you for always taking care of him," she emphasized.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with their condolences, though first Priscilla's granddaughter Riley Keough commented a string of red heart emojis.

Others followed suit with: "We know that Marian was important to the Presley family! My condolences to you and her family!" and: "R.I.P. Marian… Let Elvis know he has not been forgotten, and that Priscilla made sure that wish was carried out," as well as: "Sending all my love and heartfelt condolences, Priscilla."

In 1979, two years after Elvis' passing, Marian wrote a book about her experiences tending to the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, titled I Called Him Babe: Elvis Presley's Nurse Remembers.

Priscilla has also written books about her life with Elvis, most notably her 1985 memoir Elvis & Me, which was the inspiration for Sofia Coppola's biopic on her.

Last year, Riley also released her mom Lisa Marie's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she helped finish.

In addition to Riley, who shares daughter Tupelo Storm with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Lisa Marie was also a mom to Benjamin Keough — who died from suicide aged 27 in 2020 — both of whom she shared with Danny Keough, and two twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 16, who she shared with Michael Lockwood.