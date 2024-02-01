Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley honor Lisa Marie's birthday as never-before-seen personal belongings are unveiled at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's family, her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough, plus even the home she grew up in, are honoring her legacy on what would have been her 56th birthday.

It has been less than a month since the Presley family marked the one year anniversary of the late singer's death; she passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering from cardiac arrest. It was later revealed to have been caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

In honor of the emotional milestone, both Priscilla and Riley took to Instagram to pay tribute, plus Graceland – the legendary Tennessee home Elvis Presley purchased in 1957 – unveiled details of their new exhibit in her honor.

WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla honored her late daughter's birthday by sharing a black-and-white photo of the two, seemingly from the 1980s, in which they appear cozied up together.

In her caption, she wrote: "I miss you 'Yisa.' You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom," ending with a heart emoji. Many of her fans took to the comments section under the post and noted just how much Lisa Marie resembled her dad in the photo.

Riley too shared a throwback of her mom, a snap of a digital photo, and wrote: "Happy Birthday mama."

Just in time for her birthday, Graceland also newly expanded their exhibit dedicated to Lisa Marie, Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley.

MORE: Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley reunite on the red carpet following feud

MORE: Priscilla Presley's difficult confession about raising Lisa Marie Presley with Elvis Presley – why they didn't have more children

The curation of Lisa Marie's personal belongings ranges from the old to the new, including school photos and report cards, the wallet she used in the late 1980s, and some key items representative of her music career: her tambourine, handwritten lyrics from her 2012 album Storm & Grace, plus the gold record she earned for To Whom It May Concern in 2003.

© Instagram Riley shared a sweet throwback of her mom

Also on display are 45 previous outfits she wore through the years, including the black, drapey jumpsuit she wore for the Golden Globes, her last public appearance days before her passing. She attended the awards show with her mother in support of Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis, during which Austin Butler won his first Golden Globe.

MORE: Priscilla Presley breaks down in tears as she reveals heartbreaking details on late daughter Lisa Marie months before death

In a statement shared by People, managing partner and majority owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises Joel Weinshanker said the expanded exhibit is "amazing," adding: "Lisa was born in Memphis and had always called Graceland home. I remember her first seeing a quote from her dad from the original exhibit that said she was the greatest thing that had ever happened to him, and her reaction will forever be etched into my brain.

© Getty Elvis, pictured above the year he purchased Graceland, is buried in the home's grounds along with his parents, his daughter Lisa Marie, and her son Benjamin

"I know y'all will enjoy this amazing, expanded exhibition as much as she did."

Elvis purchased Graceland for $100,000 when he was 22, and at the time of his death 20 years later, it was reportedly worth $5 million. The homes' worth has since skyrocketed – in large part thanks to Priscilla's decision to open it to the public in 1982 – and today it reportedly generates over $10 million annually; a Presley executive told Rolling Stone in 2020 that the estate is worth upwards of $500 million.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.