Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie Presley on 2nd anniversary of death

It's a difficult day for Priscilla Presley and her family.

This Sunday, January 12th marked the second anniversary of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death.

The late "Storm & Grace" singer, who was a mom to Riley Keough, the late Benjamin Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

In honor of the emotional anniversary, Priscilla took to Instagram and honored her daughter with a touching tribute.

She shared a throwback shot of Lisa Marie from a photoshoot, and wrote: "I miss you more than words can say. I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time."

"I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts," she concluded, signing it, "Mom."

© Michael Ochs Archives Lisa Marie with her parents in 1968, four days after her birth

Priscilla has always been at the forefront of preserving both her daughter's legacy as well as that of her late ex-husband Elvis Presley. The "A Little Less Conversation" singer, at 42, was found unresponsive in his famed Graceland estate on August 16, 1977, and the immediate cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, as a result of cardiac arrhythmia combined with his drug use and unhealthy eating habits.

Recently, in honor of the release of From Here to the Great Unknown, Lisa Marie's posthumous memoir, which her daughter Riley finished, Priscilla joined her granddaughter for a book talk at Graceland, and shared details of what Lisa Marie was like growing up.

© Jon Kopaloff The late singer with her eldest daughter

She first shared: "She was her own person, that's for sure, she was a little spitfire."

© Getty The Presley women

Looking back on when she was nine years old in 1977 and Elvis passed away, she added: "It was just her and I, obviously, Elvis had passed, and I tried very much to keep her busy," noting how she pulled her out of school and they flew to Europe, where she would try her best for Lisa Marie to never see the newspapers mentioning her father.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Benjamin passed away in 2020

Asked how she and her daughter were different, she also said: "We were different, Lisa was curious, very curious about different things, and she wanted to experience different things."

She explained: "She seemed to like the feeling of not being normal, she wanted to be different," though maintained: "She had a good head on her shoulders, Lisa was not stupid, she was very smart."