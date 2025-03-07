Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff remembered as 'proud mama' to her two daughters after tragic death

Hollywood is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, a woman known not just for her career, but for the deep love she had for her family.

The actress, who starred in Baywatch and lit up every room she entered, was found in her Los Angeles home on March 5 at the age of 62.

For those who knew her best, Pamela’s greatest role wasn’t on-screen—it was being a devoted mother to her two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, whom she shared with her ex-husband David Hasselhoff.

Her passing has been ruled a suicide, and while the details are devastating, her legacy is one of strength, love, and a life fiercely lived.

Her longtime agent and friend, Sharon Kelly, paid tribute to Pamela with touching words, describing her as a “force of nature” whose presence will be deeply missed.

"Pamela often talked about how proud she was of her daughters—how much they had blossomed into remarkable women," Sharon shared with People. "She loved them more than anything in the world."

© Getty Images David Hasselhoff poses with daughters, Taylor-Ann and Hayley, and his wife Pamela in 2005

Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Pamela’s real joy came from being a mother. Her daughters were her universe, and in recent months, she had embraced another role— doting grandmother to Taylor’s baby girl, London, who was born in August 2024.

"She was so excited to be a grandmother," Sharon added. "She constantly gushed about London. She loved that little girl so much."

© Getty Images for Max Mara Hayley Hasselhoff, Pamela Bach and Taylor Hasselhoff

David, who was married to Pamela for nearly two decades, also shared a statement following her passing, asking for privacy as the family processes the immense loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened by Pamela’s passing," he said. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but kindly ask for privacy as we grieve."

© Instagram Pamela was a proud mama

While Hayley and Taylor have yet to make an official statement, Hayley posted a quietly emotional tribute on Instagram—a throwback photo of her parents from 1996, simply captioned with a heartfelt emoji.

If you or someone you love is struggling, support is available through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dial 988, text “STRENGTH” to 741741, or visit 988lifeline.org for help.