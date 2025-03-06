David Hasselhoff and daughters 'deeply saddened' after ex-wife Pamela dies by suicide, age 62

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff has died by suicide. She was 62.

The actress was found dead on the evening of Wednesday March 5 in her Hollywood Hills home. TMZ reports that there was no suicide note left at her $2milion home.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," said David in a statement.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

© Getty Images Pamela and husband David attend the 53rd Golden Globe Awards

Pamela and Baywatch star David, 72, were married between 1989 and 2006; they welcomed two daughters, Hailey and Taylor.

Taylor is mom to a daughter, London, and Pamela was a devoted grandmother.

© Getty Images Pamela was a devoted mother and grandmother

"Happy 6 month Birthday to my precious, sweetest and beautiful Granddaughter London who has my whole heart and lights up our life with her magic," Pamela commented on a birthday post by Taylor only three weeks ago.

"Gigi Loves you so so much. You've brought so much joy into our lives. I'm also so very proud of you @tay and @madison_fiore – You’re wonderful first-time parents!"

Pamela's last Instagram post was also about her granddaughter.Posted on December 31, 2024, she wrote: "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

© Getty Images Pamela and David wed in 1989

Pamela filed for divorce in 2006 and their split remained contentious, with arguments about spousal support continuing for another 10 years through to 2017.

In a statement at the time, Pamela said, "I've always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him. It's a very, very sad day, but a day to move on."

© Getty Images for Max Mara Pamela with her daughters Hailey (L) and Taylor Hasselhoff in 2018

Born in Oklahoma, Pamela modeled as a teenager and moved to Los Angeles in 1985. She met David that same year on the set of his TV show Knight Rider, and they tried the knot four years later.

The two worked together on his long-running series Baywatch, and in 2011 Pamela also appeared on the UK reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.