Kelly Ripa opens up about tragic family loss: 'It's over now'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still in mourning for their beloved family pet, Chewie, whom they adopted 17 years ago.

The talk show stars revealed earlier in February that they had to say goodbye to the Shih Tzu pup after she stopped eating and became extremely dehydrated.

On Wednesday's show, Kelly opened up about Chewie's final moments while discussing a New York Post article on a peculiar brainwave pattern that occurs during death.

"A spike in the end of life brain activity could be evidence of the soul leaving the body, experts say," Mark read from the article, referring to Dr Stuart Hameroff speaking on a pattern known as Gamma synchrony.

"A flare of energy in the brain of a dying patient who had no blood pressure or heart rate could be evidence that the soul leaves the body after death, according to an expert. Isn't that wild?" he continued.

"That is wild…I don’t know what to think about that," Kelly replied.

© Instagram Chewie was 17 when she passed away in February

She then recounted how she witnessed a similar phenomenon during Chewie's passing.

"You know, right before Chewie took her final breath, she got a little burst of energy. Do you remember? And we were like, 'Oh my gosh, everything's going to be okay.'"

She continued: "There was a moment where we really thought, 'Okay, whatever she was going through for the past few weeks, it's over now.'"

© ABC The mother of three shared that Chewie had a burst of energy before her death

"But it was just…I think it was that. It was exactly that. She got this burst of energy, maybe."

The married couple broke the news that their beloved pet had passed away in early February, bringing viewers to tears with their touching tribute.

"We had a rough day yesterday. We had to say goodbye to Chewie yesterday," Mark shared, adding that their pup had to be euthanized in their NYC apartment.

© LIVE with Kelly & Mark Kelly and Mark announced Chewie's passing on air

"Chewie had stopped eating for a couple of days and had been eating less and less for the past few weeks. She was extremely dehydrated and had some neurological stuff going down," the father of three added.

"And you think, 'Okay, I'm doing the right thing, this is going to be not easy but...It's probably one of the toughest things we've had to do as a married couple."

He went on to explain the unique grief that comes with the loss of a pet. "I know pet owners at home can understand this," he said. "It takes a pet owner to understand this kind of loss. It's grief. It really is grief. But knowing that we did the right thing because it was just going to be really, really, really bad over the next few days for her."

© Instagram The couple also share another dog, Lena

Kelly broke down during the segment, revealing that she wasn't ready to accept Chewie's passing after 17 years together.

"She gave us so much," the 54-year-old said as she wiped away tears. "We're filled with gratitude for this dog...As each one of our kids left for college and moved out on our own, Chewie remained right there. Our steadfast companion."

The Ripa-Consuelos household is also home to another dog, Lena, a Maltese Shih Tzu mix whom they adopted in 2021.