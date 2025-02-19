Michael Hutchence's daughter Tiger Lily Hutchence makes first public appearance following incredible baby news

Tiger Lily Hutchence couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she stepped out for the first time following her low-key pregnancy announcement.

The 28-year-old was radiant in a cosy outfit as she meandered down the streets of London alongside her boyfriend, Ben Archer, who was the first to share the happy news with the world.

Tiger Lily, who is the daughter of INXS rocker Michael Hutchence and British TV presenter Paula Yates, opted to conceal her growing baby bump on the cool winter's day, donning an oversized pink cardigan underneath a blue and white jacket to fight off the chill.

She added a pair of brown trousers and blue sneakers to the outfit, complete with a black scarf wrapped around her head in lieu of a beanie.

Her long brunette locks were tucked into the scarf for warmth, and Tiger Lily smiled as she chatted with her partner.

Ben, who has been dating the musician since June 2023, looked dapper in a blue-striped jumper and white collared shirt underneath a brown jacket. He donned blue jeans and black boots for the romantic stroll and seemed happy to be by Tiger Lily's side.

© Instagram Tiger Lily announced the happy news via Instagram

Their public outing comes just days after the model announced that his girlfriend was pregnant with a low-key message on Instagram.

"My love @heavenlytiger is doing a show," he wrote in the post's caption, alongside an art flyer compiled of polaroid pictures.

In two of the images, Tiger Lily was photographed clad only in her white underwear, showcasing her baby bump as she prepared to welcome the new addition.

© Instagram Tiger Lily and her boyfriend are intensely private

She seemed to confirm fans' suspicions that she was expecting with a sweet comment underneath the post, writing, "Wahooo love you," alongside the hatching chicken emoji.

The rocker's daughter is intensely private and keeps her dating life largely under wraps.

She previously dated musician Nick Allbrook, whom she was with for six years and reportedly engaged to until they went their separate ways in early 2023.

© Instagram, Getty Tiger Lily could be her father's twin

Tiger Lily's early life was steeped in tragedy after her father took his own life in 1997 when she was just 16 months old.

Her mother, who had been married to Bob Geldof before meeting Michael and shared three daughters with the Irish singer, passed away after an accidental overdose in 2000.

Bob formally adopted Tiger Lily into his family so that she could grow up around her half-sisters Peaches, Fifi and Pixie Geldof.

© Getty Images Bob adopted Tiger Lily and raised her alongside her half-sisters

Sadly, Peaches passed away in 2014 in eerily similar circumstances to her mother, rocking the family's foundations. She left behind two young children, Astala and Phaedra, whom Tiger Lily dotes on and loves fiercely.

The mother-to-be revealed that she wrote an album to deal with the grief of losing her sister after moving across the world to Western Australia, seeking a quiet life. The record was titled Tragic Tiger's Sad Meltdown.

"I made this cassette in the living room of our house in Fremantle, a seaside town in Western Australia," she revealed in the biography of her album. "I had always been shy to sing with others but moving across the world and my ex-boyfriend Nick had given me some bravery."