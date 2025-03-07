Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mindy Kaling addresses being reprimanded by Meghan Markle over royal title mistake
Mindy Kaling and Meghan Markle© Netflix

The Mindy Project star features in With Love, Meghan

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
19 minutes ago
Mindy Kaling has addressed the viral moment in which Meghan Markle corrected her over her royal title during the new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and it seems the actress and writer is surprised by the strong reaction it caused. 

Appearing Thursday's edition of The View, host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the moment, asking Mindy what the experience was like for her. 

Meghan Markle with Mindy Kaling in With Love, Meghan© Netflix
"You know, I had a great time. I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes... big news," the 45-year-old actress admitted. 

The Never Have I Ever creator explained that she hadn't even remembered the moment initially because the filming had taken place nearly nine months ago. 

"We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly didn't even remember it," she said. 

WATCH: Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling after being called the wrong name

Despite the divisive reaction, Mindy had nothing but praise for Meghan, saying: "I loved my time with Meghan. I'm also like, let her promote her show... It was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction." 

During one moment of episode two in the new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan, the former Suits star revealed that she now goes by the surname "Sussex". 

When Mindy casually referred to her as "Meghan Markle," the Duchess was quick to correct her. "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle,'" she told Mindy with a smile. "You know, I'm Sussex now." 

Meghan corrected Mindy on her real name© Netflix
The conversation unfolded as the Hollywood actress reminisced about childhood dining habits, joking: "People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

Meghan, 43, took the opportunity to gently clarify her name preference. She then explained why the change is so meaningful to her, adding: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.'" 

Mindy nodded in agreement, and replied: "Now I know, and I love it." 

Meghan went on to elaborate on the significance of the Sussex name, describing it as a symbol of unity for her family. She said: "I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to say, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"

With Love, Meghan launched on Tuesday© Courtesy of Netflix
In a recent interview with People magazine, Meghan reiterated this sentiment, saying: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't realised how meaningful that would be until we had children. 

"I love that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have this name together. It means a lot to me."

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

