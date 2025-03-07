Mindy Kaling addresses being reprimanded by Meghan Markle over royal title mistake

Mindy Kaling has addressed the viral moment in which Meghan Markle corrected her over her royal title during the new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and it seems the actress and writer is surprised by the strong reaction it caused.

Appearing Thursday's edition of The View, host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the moment, asking Mindy what the experience was like for her.

© Netflix Meghan Markle with Mindy Kaling in With Love, Meghan

"You know, I had a great time. I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes... big news," the 45-year-old actress admitted.

The Never Have I Ever creator explained that she hadn't even remembered the moment initially because the filming had taken place nearly nine months ago.

"We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly didn't even remember it," she said.

WATCH: Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling after being called the wrong name

Despite the divisive reaction, Mindy had nothing but praise for Meghan, saying: "I loved my time with Meghan. I'm also like, let her promote her show... It was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction."

During one moment of episode two in the new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan, the former Suits star revealed that she now goes by the surname "Sussex".

When Mindy casually referred to her as "Meghan Markle," the Duchess was quick to correct her. "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle,'" she told Mindy with a smile. "You know, I'm Sussex now."

© Netflix Meghan corrected Mindy on her real name

The conversation unfolded as the Hollywood actress reminisced about childhood dining habits, joking: "People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

Meghan, 43, took the opportunity to gently clarify her name preference. She then explained why the change is so meaningful to her, adding: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.'"

Mindy nodded in agreement, and replied: "Now I know, and I love it."

Meghan went on to elaborate on the significance of the Sussex name, describing it as a symbol of unity for her family. She said: "I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to say, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"

© Courtesy of Netflix With Love, Meghan launched on Tuesday

In a recent interview with People magazine, Meghan reiterated this sentiment, saying: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't realised how meaningful that would be until we had children.

"I love that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have this name together. It means a lot to me."