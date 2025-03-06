Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland looks so youthful in unseen family photos
With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix on Tuesday

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle has once again opened the doors to her life, giving Netflix viewers an exclusive look into her world with her brand-new series, With Love, Meghan

In this heartwarming show, the Duchess of Sussex shares her favourite cooking tips and tricks, all while revealing never-before-seen family photos that offer a glimpse into her personal life. Among these stunning images are some candid moments with her beloved mother, Doria Ragland.

One of the unseen pictures Meghan Markle shared on her Netflix show© Netflix
One of the unseen pictures Meghan Markle shared on her Netflix show

Appearing in Episode 7, the photos provide a rare and intimate look at Meghan's close bond with her 68-year-old mother, who looks effortlessly youthful and beautiful in each snap.

In one of the photos, a young Meghan is seen rocking her natural curls, while her mother Doria was seen radiating a gorgeous smile. 

Whilst making a batch of chilli oil to serve alongside dumplings, Meghan spoke about her love of spice, which she credits to her travels with her mother over the years. 

Meghan Markle with her mum Doria Ragland© Netflix
The former actress revealed she travelled a lot with her mum Doria

"Even at a young age, we didn't have a lot, but we we travelled," Meghan shared. "My mom was a travel agent. We would just try so many different flavours in different places. 

"My mom would make gumbo and this kind of soul food has a lot of flavour and a lot of kick to it. I craved that and I always gravitated to that level of heat, so I am ushering my family into my palate, but I love it." 

Throughout With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about special moments from her life, sharing touching stories from her family and what it's like to live in Los Angeles. 

In the final episode, Meghan hosted an intimate al fresco dinner party for her closest family and friends - joined by her mother Doria and Prince Harry. The candid footage showed Doria mingling with and greeting guests as they enjoyed the delicious food. 

Meghan took a moment to express her gratitude to her loved ones for their unwavering support in this new venture. In a sweet and proud moment, Harry raises his glass to his wife, toasting: "To you." 

While Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet don't make an appearance in the show, Meghan offered a glimpse into their playful personalities when she touched on their backyard chickens, who roam freely in Archie’s Chick-In. 

"The chickens' names change daily depending on how the kids are feeling. This is either Jill or Phil," Meghan laughed.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

