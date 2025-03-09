Andre Agassi shares unseen photos of wife Steffi Graf for special reason

Former tennis player Andre Agassi has shared previously unseen photos of his wife, Steffi Graf, in honour of International Women's Day.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the 54-year-old sports star uploaded a carousel of personal snapshots, including a smitten picture of the pair hugging at home, photos of Steffi gracing the front cover of Vogue, a charming black-and-white family photo and a glimpse of Steffi enjoying a coastal walk.

© Instagram The pair have been married since 2001

A nostalgic photo also showed the sporty pair beaming with pride as they clutched gleaming trophies. Steffi could be seen wearing a pastel blue silk gown with elegant capped sleeves, while Andre looked smart dressed in a tuxedo with an impressive mane of hair falling down to his shoulders.

"Happy International Women’s Day to the strongest woman I know…," Andre sweetly penned in his caption.

© Instagram Andre paid tribute to his wife on International Women's Day

Fans flocked to the comments section with heartfelt messages for the loved-up couple. One commented: "She's still so beautiful!!!!" while a second remarked: "Steffi has that regal vibe about her," and a third added: "Love you both! Thank you both for being wonderful examples of parenthood, athletes, and exemplary human beings."

Former tennis star Steffi, 55, won 22 major singles titles over the course of her professional career. Highlights include winning Wimbledon a whopping seven times, the French Open six times and the US Open five times.

© Getty Images The tennis champs in May 2009

Andre, meanwhile, is the former world number one in the men's singles and boasts eight grand slam titles to his name.

The pair were formally introduced to one another at a post-tournament ball after they both won the Wimbledon singles titles. They started dating shortly after the US Open in 1999 and later walked down the aisle three years later in Las Vegas.

© Getty Images The pair were formally introduced to one another at a ball for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf: Tennis' inspiring love story

They share two children together: a son called Jaden, whom they welcomed in 2001, and a daughter Jaz Elle who was born in 2003.

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

Speaking to E! about their enduring love story, Andre previously said: "We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We even love grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."

The father-of-two continued: "I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't. But not leaving anything in the tank when you can give it right."