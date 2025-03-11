Emma Heming's daughters look so grown up amid Bruce Willis' health battle

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis' daughters are growing up so fast amid their father's battle with frontotemporal dementia, proving just how strong they are in the face of adversity.

Mabel and Evelyn sweetly joined their mother at the Natural Products Expo as she spread awareness around caretakers seeking support and promoted her brand, Make Time Wellness.

The duo donned matching outfits for the expo, wearing cream half-zip sweaters and black leggings as they helped Emma hand out free samples.

WATCH: Emma Heming's daughters look so grown up amid Bruce Willis's health battle

"It was a family & friends affair at @natprodexpo!" the mother of two wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the event. "@maketimewellness is more than a brand—it's personal and driven by purpose."

"We're here to get the world thinking seriously about women's brain health," she added. "Because honestly—when was the last time someone asked you about your brain? It's time to join the Make Time movement. Let's shift the conversation together!"

Mabel, whom Emma and Bruce welcomed in April 2012, was her mother's twin with her model height and long, dark, wavy locks. Her sister Evelyn, who was born in May 2014, was the spitting image of the Die Hard actor with her sandy blonde hair and wide grin.

© Instagram The girls were all smiles as they joined their mother

Fans couldn't help but comment on how happy the girls looked, despite Bruce's diagnosis, which rocked his family in February 2023.

"You and the girls on fire," said one fan, while another wrote, "Wow the girls have gotten so big!"

"Love these happy smiley girls!" added another, while their half-sister, Tallulah Willis, said, "You're so cute."

© Instagram Mabel and Evelyn could be their parents' twins

Tallulah is Bruce's youngest daughter with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. The pair were married for 13 years and also share daughters Rumer and Scout.

Their blended family has supported Emma throughout the years as she learned to navigate parenting and caretaking, with the 46-year-old revealing that she couldn't be more grateful for their love.

"The family respects the way I'm looking after him; they really support me. If I need to vent, if I need to cry, if I need to rage—because all of that can happen and it's okay to have those feelings—they are always there to listen," she told Town & Country.

© Instagram Emma leans on their blended family for support

"I'm so thankful that we are this blended family. They're very supportive, very loving, and very helpful, and a lot of people don't have that."

One of the most difficult aspects of Bruce's dementia diagnosis was explaining it to their two young girls, who were only just entering their teenage years.

"They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she explained to the publication. "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

© Instagram The mother of two has had hard conversations with her daughters about Bruce's health

"But this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," she added, sharing that "they know that Daddy's not going to get better."

One positive outcome of their family ordeal has been the girls witnessing their parents' strength amid his health crisis.

"We've been able to raise awareness on a global scale, and they could see the reach and impact that their father has. That's a beautiful thing," Emma said.