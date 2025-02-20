Emma Heming delivers 'heavy' message amid husband Bruce Willis' health battle

Emma Heming is truly a superwoman, with raising two daughters, becoming a published author, and caring for her husband, Bruce Willis, amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with the illness in February 2023, a year after his family revealed he was suffering from aphasia.

Since then, Emma has been incredibly open about the joys and pitfalls of being a caregiver and is on a mission to help others in the same position.

WATCH: Emma Hemming delivers 'heavy' message amid husband Bruce Willis' health battle

The former model took to Instagram to deliver a "heavy" message about the importance of supporting a caregiver, ahead of National Caregivers Day on February 21.

"So many of you want to know how you can best support someone who is a caregiver in your life," she began, addressing her audience of almost a million followers.

"I was thinking about it, and instead of saying to the caregiver, 'If there's anything I can do, please let me know', which is so kind and comes from such a loving place, instead why don’t you think about a couple of things that you can do for them."

© Instagram Emma offered practical advice to those who want to help the caregivers in their life

She continued: "It's really hard for the caregiver to come up with what are those parameters, what are the boundaries, what are you willing to do? They don’t want to feel like they're being a burden, so you let them know how you can show up for them."

She then suggested that a caregiver might like a grocery delivery, or their kids picked up from school, or their car washed – simple and practical actions that can make their life instantly easier.

"Think about how you would want to be able to show up for a caregiver in your life," she finished.

© ANGELA WEISS The couple have been married since 2009

The mother of two continued her message in the caption, offering practical advice ahead of National Caregivers Day.

"Let's move away from saying, 'Let me know if you need anything,' and instead say, 'Here's how I can help you,'" she wrote. "It's tangible, actionable, and takes the burden off the caregiver to decide."

"Be specific – offer real support," she added. "Drop off a meal, run an errand, or surprise them with their favorite coffee. Take the guesswork off their plate."

© Instagram Emma shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Bruce

"Caregiving is heavy, but support doesn't have to be complicated. A small, thoughtful act can make all the difference."

Bruce and Emma married in 2009 and welcomed two daughters together: Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

The couple are extremely close with Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

© Instagram Their blended family is extremely close

Emma is a fierce advocate for the caregiving community and is publishing a book on how caregivers can best look after themselves amid the emotional turmoil they're experiencing.

"I sit in a lot of privilege," the 46-year-old shared in a recent Instagram video. "I have resources, I have access, and I have some energy to be able to write this book, and I think the beauty of this is that I get to share their expert insight with all of you."

"This process of being able to write this book has been one of the greatest gifts that I have been given," she added while visibly emotional.