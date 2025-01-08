Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have big reaction to Demi Moore's Golden Globes win

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming have shared their heartfelt congratulations to Demi Moore following her Golden Globes win. Demi took home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award for her knockout role in The Substance.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Demi Moore wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Emma took to her Instagram story to post a video of Demi in her dazzling Armani Privé gown after her major win. Bruce Willis's wife captioned the video: "We are screaming over here!!! Congratulations @demimoore!!!!"

For the evening, the 62-year-old stunned in a custom-made champagne gold strapless gown which cinched at the waist and featured an elegant fishtail hem. The dress was embellished with silver glitter detail in the centre and had a modern edge with a sharp accent on the bust.

© Instagram Emma Heming shared her congratulations

The actress teamed her look with a pair of diamond drop earrings, while her raven locks were swept to the side into soft mermaid-style curls courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos. Demi's makeup oozed Hollywood glamor with a glittery smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip.

Demi's outstanding performance in Coralie Fargeat's body horror film earned the actress her first Golden Globe award.

© Getty Images Demi looked sensational in Armani Privé

It wasn't just Bruce Willis and Emma Heming who were quick to congratulate Demi on her win. Her family members showed their support from the sidelines, with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah sharing their reaction to her win.

Christine Brinkley commented under the star's post: "Congratulations Demi! So deserved and so happy for you."

Following her viral speech, Demi spoke exclusively to HELLO! about female empowerment. She said: "We all know that there are certain kinds of conditions — societal conditioning — but what we really have to look at is what we're choosing to buy into. Just because something exists it doesn't make it the truth."

She added: "And I think it all goes back to how we choose to hold ourselves. When we value ourselves and have enough self love then it will reflect out in the world and the world will follow and change to accommodate how you are reflecting yourself."

The celebration continued well into the night for Demi as she looked sensational in a silky red gown from Shrimpton Couture for the star-studded after party.

The scarlet gown features draped detailing and was adorned with flowers on the neckline. The dress cinched at the waist with a delicate black ribbon fashioned into a stylish bow.

Demi shared a video of herself onto Instagram which depicted the star punching her arms into the air in celebration while holding the golden trophy.