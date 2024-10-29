Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming receives bittersweet news amid husband's health battle

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming recently received bittersweet news amid her husband’s ongoing health battle.

The former model is set to be honored with the prestigious Susan Newhouse & Si Newhouse Award of Hope. This accolade, presented by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), acknowledges Emma’s outstanding contributions to raising awareness for frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), the very disease Bruce now bravely battles.

The award will be presented on April 3, 2025, at the 9th Annual Hope Rising Benefit in New York City’s elegant Ziegfeld Ballroom. Reflecting on her nomination, Emma shared, “I’m honored to have been selected for this award on behalf of our family, and all families, navigating this unkind disease,” she said, poignantly adding, “We disclosed Bruce’s diagnosis to raise global awareness about the urgent need for FTD diagnosis, treatments, and a cure. My goal, now and always, is to build hope and support for FTD caregivers and patients.”

It’s clear that, to Emma, this honor is much more than an award—it’s a beacon of hope for all families facing similar journeys, shedding light on a disease that is as challenging as it is misunderstood.

Donald Newhouse, whose own family has felt the profound effects of FTD, praised Emma’s advocacy, saying, “Emma has taken adversity and transformed it into a source of hope for families across the country. In doing so, she has drawn worldwide attention to FTD and the families that it affects. And she has done it all with grace, empathy, and compassion.”

© Instagram Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming share a tender moment in a selfie shared on social media

Since Bruce’s FTD diagnosis became public knowledge in February 2023, Emma has been relentless in her mission to raise awareness.

She’s shared updates on social media, participated in advocacy events, and even met with lawmakers in New York and California, lobbying for increased funding and resources for FTD patients and caregivers.

© Instagram Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout

Her efforts have provided comfort to countless families, breaking down the stigma that often surrounds dementia and showing that they’re not alone in their fight.

Bruce is a proud father of five daughters: Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn, 10, whom he shares with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46; and Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, from his previous marriage to actress Demi Moore, 61.

© Instagram Bruce Willis with his daughter Evelyn

Throughout their journey, Bruce’s family has been a source of unity and strength. His ex-wife Demi Moore, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, offered insight into how the family navigates this new reality.

“What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at,” Demi shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, emphasizing the importance of accepting Bruce as he is now. “There is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness… you don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment.” Demi’s words resonated with fans, encapsulating the grace with which the Willis-Moore family has handled Bruce’s journey.

Their eldest daughter, Rumer, has been especially open about the family’s experience. In August, she shared a touching photo on Instagram of herself holding her father’s hand, captioned simply, “He is great. I love him so much.” Her words captured the warmth and resilience that define their bond. In a May interview, Rumer recounted a sweet moment between Bruce and her baby daughter, Louetta, describing her father as a “girl dad” who finds pure joy in being a grandfather.

© Instagram Emma Heming Willis shares a throwback photo with husband Bruce Willis

Since announcing Bruce’s diagnosis, the Willis family has been unwavering in their mission to raise awareness of aphasia and FTD. Rumer shared, “Our vulnerability and transparency as a family about what he’s going through is so important because if it can have any impact on another family… or bring more attention to the disease in hopes of finding a cure, I think is really important.” Their openness has encouraged other families to speak up, breaking down barriers and fostering a supportive community for those affected by FTD.

FTD is a lesser-known form of dementia, distinct from Alzheimer’s in that it primarily affects behavior, language, and movement rather than memory. Characterized by changes in personality and cognitive function, it’s a devastating disease with no known cure. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms can include difficulty with language, uncharacteristic behavior changes, and challenges with movement.

Diagnosis often comes years after symptoms first appear, a reality that has driven Emma’s advocacy work—early detection and understanding can make a difference, and her voice is helping to push these conversations into the public eye.

Emma’s work has not only raised awareness but also fostered a greater understanding of the complexities of FTD, making her a powerful force for change. The award she’ll receive in April is a testament to the impact she has made, shining a spotlight on a disease that affects over 60,000 people in the U.S. alone and is often overlooked. Her devotion to Bruce, her family, and the cause continues to touch countless lives.

As the AFTD Hope Rising Benefit approaches, Emma’s focus remains on the families impacted by FTD, a commitment that will carry forward beyond April. “This award is for everyone touched by FTD,” she expressed with heartfelt determination. “For every caregiver, every patient, every family who hopes for a better tomorrow.”